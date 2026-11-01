Meet the 120 members of the incoming Knesset

The new Knesset is set to be sworn in on November 10. Click on each photo for a brief bio.

Likud (27 seats)

1 Benjamin Netanyahu

2 Eli Cohen

3 Amir Ohana

4 Yariv Levin

5 Miri Regev

6 Israel Katz

7 Gideon Sa'ar

8 Ofir Katz

9 Talik Gvili

10 Yoav Kisch

11 Jacob Bardugo

12 Miki Zohar

13 Almog Cohen

14 Amichai Chikli

15 Elisha Madan

16 David Peter

17 Moshe Saada

18 Haim Katz

19 David Amsalem

20 Etty Atia

21 Boaz Bismuth

22 David Bitan

23 Shlomo Karhi

24 Nir Barkat

25 Gila Gamliel

26 Eli Goldschmidt

27 Erez Tadmor

Yashar (21 seats)

1 Gadi Eisenkot

2 Yoram Cohen

3 Orit Farkash-Hacohen

4 Adi Altschuler

5 Matan Kahana

6 Chili Tropper

7 Shaul Meridor

8 Tair Ifergan

9 Oshrat Gani Gonen

10 Shira Shapira

11 Inbar Harosh Gity

12 Elazar Stern

13 Kamil Abu Rukun

14 Dvora Bakar

15 Alex Riff

16 Inbar Yehezkeli Blilious

17 Roy Folkman

18 Yisrael Zeri

19 Tal Ohana

20 Elyasaf Peretz

21 Yafa Tabaja

B’Yachad – Together (12 seats)

1 Naftali Bennett

2 Yair Lapid

3 Keren Terner Eyal

4 Merav Ben-Ari

5 Liran Avisar Ben Horin

6 Noam Tibon

7 Michal Hirsch Negri

8 Eitan Ginzburg

9 Meirav Cohen

10 Yonatan Shalev

11 Bruria Naim Arman

12 Ram Ben Barak

Joint List (11 seats)

1 Yousef Jabareen

2 Ahmad Tibi

3 Fatin Ghattas

4 Bakr Awawdeh

5 Ofer Cassif

6 Youssef Atauna

7 Maha Karkabi-Sabbah

8 Ahmad Darawshe

9 Nihaya Washahi

10 Hassan al-Nasasra

11 Haitham Zahalka

The Democrats (8 seats)

1 Yair Golan

2 Naama Lazimi

3 Gilad Kariv

4 Efrat Rayten

5 Yair Fink

6 Gaby Lasky

7 Omri Ronen

8 Michal Rozin

Ra’am (8 seats)

1 Mansour Abbas

2 Yoav Segalovitz

3 Walid Taha

4 Walid al-Huashla

5 Iman Khatib-Yassin

6 Yasser Hujirat

7 Ibrahim al-Turi

8 Abd al-Karim Masri

Otzma Yehudit (7 seats)

1 Itamar Ben Gvir

2 Tally Gotliv

3 Yitzhak Wasserlauf

4 Amichay Eliyahu

5 Limor Son Har-Melech

6 Yitzhak Kroizer

7 Chanamel Dorfman

United Torah Judaism (7 seats)

1 Yaakov Asher

2 Yitzhak Goldknopf

3 Yitzhak Pindrus

4 Meir Porush

5 Moshe Rosenthal

6 Eliakim Stark

7 Yehuda Leib Weisfish

Yisrael Beytenu (7 seats)

1 Avigdor Liberman

2 Rafi Ben Shitrit

3 Talya Lankri

4 Oded Forer

5 Yulia Malinovsky

6 Sharon Sharabi

7 Hamad Amar

Religious Zionism (6 seats)

1 Bezalel Smotrich

2 Moshe Feiglin

3 Orit Strock

4 Simcha Rothman

5 Zvika Mor

6 Itamar Eitam

Shas (6 seats)