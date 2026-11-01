The 2026 Israeli election

Meet the 120 members of the incoming Knesset

33 women, 47 newcomers, five former IDF generals and a former Shin Bet chief: The lawmakers of the 26th Knesset, party by party

By ToI Staff Today, 2:27 pm 1
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The 120 members of the incoming Knesset, following elections on October 27, 2026. (Individual photo credits below.)
The 120 members of the incoming Knesset, following elections on October 27, 2026. (Individual photo credits below.)

The new Knesset is set to be sworn in on November 10. Click on each photo for a brief bio.

Likud (27 seats)

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Yashar (21 seats)

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B’Yachad – Together (12 seats)

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Joint List (11 seats)

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The Democrats (8 seats)

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Ra’am (8 seats)

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Otzma Yehudit (7 seats)

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United Torah Judaism (7 seats)

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Yisrael Beytenu (7 seats)

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Religious Zionism (6 seats)

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Shas (6 seats)

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