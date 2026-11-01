Meet the 120 members of the incoming Knesset
33 women, 47 newcomers, five former IDF generals and a former Shin Bet chief: The lawmakers of the 26th Knesset, party by party
The new Knesset is set to be sworn in on November 10. Click on each photo for a brief bio.
Likud (27 seats)
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Yashar (21 seats)
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B’Yachad – Together (12 seats)
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Joint List (11 seats)
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The Democrats (8 seats)
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Ra’am (8 seats)
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Otzma Yehudit (7 seats)
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United Torah Judaism (7 seats)
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Yisrael Beytenu (7 seats)
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Religious Zionism (6 seats)
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Shas (6 seats)
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