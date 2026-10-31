Hasan Piker compares Michigan Jewish voters to Ku Klux Klan ahead of El-Sayed Senate vote

The anti-Zionist streamer Hasan Piker has compared Jewish voters in Michigan to the Ku Klux Klan ahead of a pivotal Senate race in the state.

Piker is a prominent figure in the Senate race, having campaigned with Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, who is facing Republican Mike Rogers in the Tuesday vote. El-Sayed has come under significant fire for campaigning with Piker due to Piker’s history of extremist rhetoric.

Piker, speaking on a livestream, commented on El-Sayed campaigners who are canvassing in a Jewish neighborhood outside Detroit.

He described the effort as “the wildest door-knocking operation” that is trying to convince “one of the more Zionist, wealthy districts in the country to vote for a Muslim anti-Zionist.”

“This is the equivalent of going to that, like, Klan, KKK neighborhood to stump for a Black candidate,” he says. “The supremacist attitude underlying in their worldview is identical.”

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“If you are pro-Israel to the degree that you are making a big fuss about never voting for Abdul El-Sayed, a Muslim anti-Zionist, yes, it is the equivalent, the racial equivalent,” he says. “It’s racial supremacy. It’s Jewish supremacy.”

???????? Abdul El-Sayed surrogate Hasan Piker crashes out over El-Sayed’s canvassers knocking doors in West Bloomfield, Michigan. Piker compares it to “going to that like Klan KKK neighborhood to stump for like a Black candidate.” Advertisement “It’s racial supremacy. It’s Jewish supremacy. What… pic.twitter.com/Wt7bws1Clp — Max ???? (@MaxNordau) October 30, 2026

The area’s representative in the Michigan state government, Noah Arbit, said: “This kind of insane, unhinged, repugnant and hateful rhetoric threatens every single one of us in West Bloomfield. It is this kind of rhetoric that radicalizes people and incites them to violence.”

One of Jewish voters’ primary complaints about El-Sayed is that he equivocated about an attempted terror attack on a synagogue and preschool in West Bloomfield by stating, “Hurt people hurt people.”

El-Sayed came under fire earlier this week when Piker’s uncle, Cenk Uygur, another prominent media figure, posted a campaign advertisement for El-Sayed that blamed Israel for food prices in the US. His campaign distanced itself from the message.

El-Sayed is an outspoken critic of Israel, says it is not a US ally, and calls for an end to US military aid to the country. He has repeatedly blamed Israel for pushing the US into the Iran war, and has said that US citizens are paying for the war “in gas, we’re paying for it in our groceries, we’re paying for it in our souls.”

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Nancy Pelosi, the former Democratic speaker of the US House of Representatives, said Friday that El-Sayed and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani are “wrong” on their positions on Israel.

In a podcast interview, Pelosi was asked about both politicians’ opposition to the Jewish state.

“It’s more than concerning. It’s wrong,” she said. “It isn’t a reflection of the Democrats in the Congress of the United States. This new person in Michigan, we’ll see if he gets elected to Congress.”

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Abdul El-Sayed’s views on Israel: “It’s more than concerning. It’s wrong. It isn’t a reflection of the Democrats in the Congress of the United States. This new person in Michigan, we’ll see if he gets elected to Congress.” https://t.co/Q7UQn1GKoW pic.twitter.com/uSqvLhir4E — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 30, 2026

However, a spokesman for Pelosi, 86, told The New York Times in a statement that Pelosi supports El-Sayed’s candidacy for the Senate: “While they may disagree on some issues, she is united with him in the fight to lower costs, protect health care and defend our democracy.”

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Jewish voters who support El-Sayed should be “ashamed of themselves.”

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“I cannot understand how anybody who’s Jewish can even think about voting for this guy,” Trump said. “And he’ll get some.”

Michigan has one of the nation’s most competitive US Senate contests going into the November 3 midterm elections, with former US Representative Rogers and El-Sayed vying for an open seat that will help to decide control of the chamber.

The president on Sunday compared voting against El-Sayed to the actions of Michigan native Todd Beamer and others who fought back against the Flight 93 hijackers.

“Twenty-five years later, Michigan needs to stand up and fight, just like Todd did, to stop a jihadist from walking into the Capitol,” Trump said.

Reuters contributed to this report.