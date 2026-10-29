IDF soldier charged over spying for Iran in exchange for cryptocurrency

An Israeli soldier was arrested and charged with carrying out a slew of espionage tasks on behalf of Iran in exchange for cryptocurrency, authorities announced on Thursday.

The soldier had been arrested in September following a joint investigation carried out by the Shin Bet, Israel Police, and Military Police, which suspected him of committing “grave security offenses, including maintaining contact with Iranian intelligence operatives and carrying out tasks under their direction.”

On Thursday, military prosecutors filed an indictment charging him with passing information to the enemy with the intent to harm state security and for the benefit of the enemy, as well as contact with a foreign agent.

The Shin Bet, police, and IDF said that during his interrogation, it emerged that the soldier had maintained contact with Iranian agents for about a year, during which he provided sensitive information about his unit’s military activities, the IDF’s readiness and call-ups, including details about his own call-up at the outbreak of the war with Iran earlier this year.

“The investigation also found that the soldier acted with awareness of the identity of his Iranian handler,” and that in exchange for the information he sent them, he received payment in cryptocurrency, the joint statement said.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Prosecutors said that the soldier sent the Iranian handler information about military bases and their coordinates, and also photographed interceptors, military vehicles and American refueling aircraft parked at an airport in Israel.

The soldier also “acted in a particularly grave manner and endangered those around him” by sending the Iranian handler details about his comrades and commanders, “knowing that the handler would seek to recruit them for espionage activities,” the statement said.

The investigation also found that the soldier sent his Iranian handler a Telegram group, known as “Kal Bakrav” (easy in battle), which is intended for young Israelis preparing to enlist in the military. The handler joined the group, according to the indictment.

Advertisement

The Iranian handler at one point instructed the soldier to install “malicious communications applications for conducting encrypted conversations,” and also offered to buy him a “dumb” phone and a pistol.

The soldier and Iranian handler also agreed to use codes in their conversations, “and construct a cover story in case he was discovered by security forces,” the statement said.

Prosecutors also said that the soldier was offered $200,000 to travel to Iran.

The soldier’s arrest was extended on Thursday by a military court until November 12, although he was expected to remain held until the end of legal proceedings.

Over the past two years, dozens of Israelis, including several soldiers and reservists, have been charged with espionage on behalf of Iran. In many cases, Iranian agents recruited Israelis via social media, specifically through Telegram.

Iranian handlers usually first assign their recruits relatively mundane tasks such as vandalism or the filming of public locations, which then escalate into more severe, sometimes even violent offenses.

Advertisement

The growing number of Iranian agents has even prompted Israel to open up a new wing in Haifa’s Damon prison for those indicted on such spying charges. Most of the cases are still making their way through the legal system.

In July, an Israeli soldier performing mandatory service was sentenced to five years in prison for carrying out espionage tasks on behalf of Iran.