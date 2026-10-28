Knesset seat projections over time
Possible coalitions according to the latest poll
*Joint List and Ra'am may support a coalition without formally joining
Where the parties stand on key issues
Gap between blocs starts narrowing as more ballots counted
With 32.5% of ballot boxes counted as of 4:51 a.m., partial results published by the Central Elections Committee give the pro-Netanyahu bloc 59 seats and the anti-Netanyahu bloc 46, after earlier results gave the former a majority of the Knesset’s 120 seats.
Parties currently below the 3.25% threshold: Reservists (2.7%), People of Israel (1.8%) and Charedi Public (0.3%).
The results are partial and will change as counting continues. Votes cast in double envelopes, including those of soldiers, are counted later.
Pro-Netanyahu bloc holds big lead with just over a quarter of ballots counted, though results likely to change
With 25.2% of ballot boxes counted as of 4:05 a.m., partial results published by the Central Elections Committee give the pro-Netanyahu bloc 63 seats and the anti-Netanyahu bloc 49. The remaining eight seats are held by the nonaligned Joint List of predominantly Arab factions.
The parties currently below the 3.25% threshold are Ra’am (3.2%), Reservists (2.9%), People of Israel (1.8%), Charedi Public (0.2%).
The results are partial and will change as counting continues. Votes cast in double envelopes, including those of soldiers, are counted later.
US said to warn Gulf states it may launch short yet intensive war with Iran after midterms
The United States has informed several unspecified Gulf Arab countries to be ready for a short yet intensive military offensive following the American midterm elections, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources briefed on the discussions.
The report says the US military is sending a Patriot battery from Texas to bolster its air defenses and moving troops away from bases where they could be exposed to Iranian fire, part of what the newspaper describes as signs that the US and Israel are gearing up for a fresh round of fighting with the Islamic Republic.
The White House says in response that it won’t comment on “sensitive military plans that may or may not exist” but stresses “President Trump keeps all options on the table to ensure that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.”
Netanyahu: Israel has ‘historic, one-time opportunity’ to defeat Iran ‘once and for all’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says at Likud election headquarters in Jerusalem that it is a “shame” that parties are willing to cooperate with Arab parties.
He asks how parties can talk about “the covenant of those who serve” with parties that attack IDF soldiers.
Netanyahu blasts “criminal political investigations” into him.
“Israel is facing a historic, one-time opportunity along with our friend President Trump,” he says, “to remove the Iranian threat once and for all.”
“We have been able to overcome our enemies, and we will be able to in the future,” he says, before joining in to the song blasting through the speakers.
Netanyahu says right-wing bloc won ‘decisive majority’ among the Zionist public; plans to form ‘right-wing, national government’; claims ‘Iran weaker than ever, Israel stronger than ever’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu goes through Israel’s accomplishments in the wars since the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, terror onslaught in his post-election speech at Likud election headquarters in Jerusalem.
“Iran is weaker than ever, Israel is stronger than ever,” he says.
He says that along with US President Donald Trump, Israel will end the Iranian threat once and for all.
His voice is hoarse as he thanks Likud activists and MKs.
“We are still waiting for the true results,” he says.
“The Likud is the biggest party in Israel,” he says to cheers.
Netanyahu goes after news outlets that predicted that Likud would perform poorly in the elections.
“The right-wing bloc has a clear, decisive majority among the Zionist public,” he says, “among the Jewish public and all those who support the state.”
For this reason, he says, “We need a right-wing, national, strong government. That’s what has to be done.” He refrains however from declaring victory outright.
It is unthinkable “to endanger Israel and set up a government that relies upon anti-Zionist Arab parties,” he says, “parties that oppose our very existence, that regard Hamas as a charitable organization, that call our soldiers war criminals.”
Netanyahu arrives at Likud election event in Jerusalem
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived at the Likud election headquarters in Jerusalem.
Supporters hold signs aloft and stand on chiars, as one activist clad in pink blows a shofar.
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