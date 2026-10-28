Pro-Netanyahu bloc holds big lead with just over a quarter of ballots counted, though results likely to change

With 25.2% of ballot boxes counted as of 4:05 a.m., partial results published by the Central Elections Committee give the pro-Netanyahu bloc 63 seats and the anti-Netanyahu bloc 49. The remaining eight seats are held by the nonaligned Joint List of predominantly Arab factions.

The parties currently below the 3.25% threshold are Ra’am (3.2%), Reservists (2.9%), People of Israel (1.8%), Charedi Public (0.2%).

The results are partial and will change as counting continues. Votes cast in double envelopes, including those of soldiers, are counted later.