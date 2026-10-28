Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026
Pro-Netanyahu bloc holds big lead with just over a quarter of ballots counted, though results likely to change
With 25.2% of ballot boxes counted as of 4:05 a.m., partial results published by the Central Elections Committee give the pro-Netanyahu bloc 63 seats and the anti-Netanyahu bloc 49. The remaining eight seats are held by the nonaligned Joint List of predominantly Arab factions.
The parties currently below the 3.25% threshold are Ra’am (3.2%), Reservists (2.9%), People of Israel (1.8%), Charedi Public (0.2%).
The results are partial and will change as counting continues. Votes cast in double envelopes, including those of soldiers, are counted later.
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