US said to warn Gulf states it may launch short yet intensive war with Iran after midterms

The United States has informed several unspecified Gulf Arab countries to be ready for a short yet intensive military offensive following the American midterm elections, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources briefed on the discussions.

The report says the US military is sending a Patriot battery from Texas to bolster its air defenses and moving troops away from bases where they could be exposed to Iranian fire, part of what the newspaper describes as signs that the US and Israel are gearing up for a fresh round of fighting with the Islamic Republic.

The White House says in response that it won’t comment on “sensitive military plans that may or may not exist” but stresses “President Trump keeps all options on the table to ensure that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.”