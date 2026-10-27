Gal Gadot casts ballot, calls on Israelis to vote in ‘momentous election’

Actress Gal Gadot posted an Instagram story of herself casting a vote in Israel’s election on Tuesday morning.

“That’s it, I’m exercising my right to vote, and I ask all of you to go out and exercise your most basic, most important, the most democratic right, and to vote for who you believe in,” said Gadot in a recording she made of herself at the polling booth.

“I’m voting for change, and I hope that today, Tuesday, pa’amayim ki tov (Tuesdays are traditionally viewed in Jewish culture as a lucky day) that it will only be good for us all,” said Gadot, blowing a kiss at the camera.

The former Wonder Woman actress received an honorary doctorate from Bar-Ilan University on Monday night, speaking about the “momentous election” in her acceptance speech.

“Tomorrow, each and every one of us, whoever can vote here, has the opportunity to make a difference,” said Gadot, who spoke in English.

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“This is the moment when we must all show up and exercise the most powerful civic right we have: the right to vote, to vote according to our beliefs, with a sense of responsibility for the people, women and men, who call it home.”

Gadot used the Hebrew term, arvut hadadit, mutual responsibility.

The actress, who has repeatedly dealt with public criticism and boycott calls over her vocal support for Israel, called mutual responsibility a fundamental value.

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“It is the instinct to reach out and help a complete stranger in a moment of need,” said Gadot. “It is knowing that there is always someone to lean on, even if you’re a new immigrant who arrived here alone from a foreign country. It is living in a place where people open their homes to strangers and invite them to share a holiday meal or Shabbat dinner, or something as simple as when my daughter asks me, ‘Ima, what do I do if there is a siren and I’m alone on the street?’ And I will tell her, ‘You find someone, even a stranger, and you go with them to a safe place.’ I can’t say it any other place in the world other than in Israel.”

Gadot, who lives in Los Angeles with her family, said that while the past few years have been difficult in Israel, she believes that the deep sense of mutual responsibility is what will bring the nation back together.

“I believe in our ability to build a better future here, a future with security, with hope, and with willingness to listen to one another and work together,” said Gadot.

At the start of her speech, Gadot addressed her parents, joking first that she finally had an honorary doctorate, even though she didn’t earn it the usual way.

“I did some auditions and I had to do some movies and red carpets and early calls, but I made it through,” she said. “I might not be able to help you with a medical emergency, but finally now you can be proud of me.”

Gadot spoke about the three painful years of loss, fear and uncertainty in Israel since October 7, and the antisemitism experienced in Jewish communities around the world.

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“Unfortunately, it’s not going away,” said Gadot.

Gadot thanked the university for the honor, noting that it inspires her to keep creating, telling stories, and using her voice to bring people together.

Bar-Ilan University celebrated its 70th anniversary on Monday evening with a grand gala.

Other honorary doctorates were awarded to US envoy Steve Witkoff, Chief Rabbi of Russia Rabbi Berel Lazar; Sivan Yaari, founder and CEO of Africa Innovation; and philanthropist Sandy Frankel, trustee of the Helmsley Charitable Trust.

All honorees were present except Steve Witkoff; his son, Alex Witkoff, accepted the honorary doctorate on his father’s behalf.