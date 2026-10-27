Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Israeli woman lightly hurt in stone-throwing attack in West Bank
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
An Israeli woman was lightly injured in a stone-throwing attack on the Route 60 highway in the West Bank, medics say.
Magen David Adom says the 20-year-old motorist was attacked near the settlement of Rehelim.
She is being taken to Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva in good condition, with an injury to her face, MDA adds.
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