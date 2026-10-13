Busy couple launches app to help parents record kids’ magic moments

A busy young Jerusalem couple has launched an online app that lets young parents quickly record funny expressions or milestone moments in their kids’ lives with a click.

Gabi Arnovitz and his wife Noa, both 32, found that they had little time to consistently write down what Matan, 3, or Ben, 1, said or did.

Gabi Arnovitz, who co-launched a still-successful course during COVID six years ago to teach elderly people how to operate smartphones to stay in touch (available only in Hebrew), has completed around 300 days of military reserve duty since the October 7, 2023, Hamas invasion of southern Israel.

He explained that his artist mother recorded her five children’s special moments in a memory book, which later entertained him and his siblings, and is now a ritual object his sister and her older children leaf through on a Sabbath.

Many couples open an email account for a child to look at when they grow up, said Arnovitz.

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“We wanted to record the small funny things, or the way they mispronounce words, and milestones, but we just didn’t have the time,” he recalled.

So Noa, a product designer, and Gabi, with a business background, created Relly (a term for relatives in Australia that also echoes the word relic) using artificial intelligence. While it’s in English, people are already inputting information in other languages.

“It used to take years to build an app,” Arnovitz said. “It took three to four months for the Apple App Store to launch it (this week, Relly launched on Android) and a couple of weeks later we had our first customer.”

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With Relly, the speaker records a memory, and the app converts it into a written journal entry, filing it under a child’s name if the name is mentioned. It converts all the notes into a family timeline that users can later search by keyword, date, or child. Future plans include an option for a printed memory book.

Arnovitz remembered, “At some point, Matan said something funny. And then, having heard us say it so many times, added, ‘Now you have to Relly it!,’ which we did!”