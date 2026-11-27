The Shin Bet has declined to investigate last week’s suspected racist car-ramming attack in Kafr Qasim, despite the driver admitting during his initial interrogations that he was motivated by hatred of Arabs, the Haaretz news site reports.

Citing a source familiar with the investigation, the outlet reports that the suspect told investigators, “I wanted to run over Arabs because they all supported and participated in October 7.”

The Shin Bet was briefly involved in the investigation and was informed of the suspect’s statements, but senior officials in the agency refused to pursue the case, the report says.

The agency would ordinarily have been expected to investigate whether the suspect was part of a broader effort to target Arab citizens or had ties to far-right activists. The investigation is instead being handled exclusively by the Central District Police’s investigations unit.

“The Shin Bet has changed course in its approach to incidents in which the victims are Arab citizens,” a law enforcement source tells Haaretz.

The newspaper cites a similar case involving Bar-Ilan University professor Shahar Nevo, who was charged with plotting a terror attack against hundreds of Arabs. Despite evidence of a nationalist motive and attempts to recruit others, the Shin Bet reportedly handed the investigation over to police after brief questioning. A police source maintains, however, that the agency’s investigative capabilities were not needed in that case, Haaretz reports.

The Kafr Qasim suspect’s attorney, Doron Levy of the Public Defender’s Office, says his client is known to mental health services and is currently in a “very serious mental state,” expressing hope that he will receive the psychiatric treatment he needs, according to the report.