Costa Rica’s government said Thursday it had denied entry to UN rapporteur Francesca Albanese, who has accused Israel of genocide, because she was the subject of an “international alert over links to terrorist acts.”

Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the Palestinian territories, arrived Thursday at the airport serving the capital, San José, to receive an honorary degree from the University of Costa Rica, a public university.

Albanese “is the subject of an international alert over links to terrorist acts,” Omer Badilla, director general of Costa Rica’s immigration authority, which falls under the interior ministry, said in a video posted on social media.

“I hope this clears up any doubts and makes clear the threat this woman poses to national security,” he added.

The rector’s office at the institution, the country’s most important and prestigious university, said in a statement that immigration authorities were “blocking” Albanese’s entry and asked the government to explain the decision.

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“It’s a disgrace… What happened is very regrettable,” Albanese told the university radio station.

This is where I will spend my first night in Costa Rica. pic.twitter.com/9DbgdNOqDO — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) November 27, 2026

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The government of Costa Rican President Laura Fernández is a close ally of US President Donald Trump and has pursued closer trade ties with Israel since she took office in May.

Last December, Albanese criticized a free trade agreement between Costa Rica and Israel and called for its ratification to be put on hold, prompting a rebuke from the government, which accused her of interfering in domestic affairs.

Albanese has a history of antisemitism and regularly makes extremist comments about Israel and Jews, while she says she is a champion for Palestinian rights and an opponent of discrimination.

A year ago she posted a cartoon denouncing Israel, depicting what appeared to be a global spiderweb, its strands draped with cash and weapons, in an image that experts said echoed age-old antisemitic tropes.

‘Face consequences’

The United States sanctioned Albanese in July 2025, accusing her of alleged “political and economic warfare” against US and Israeli officials and companies. The sanctions were lifted in May after a federal judge blocked them.

“You see the face of empire the day you touch a nerve or cross its boundaries,” Albanese wrote from the airport.

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The university said it was awarding the honorary doctorate, which it grants annually to a prominent figure, in recognition of her “solid academic background, experience, publications and work exposing wrongdoing.”

The Italian independent expert has also faced harsh criticism from Israel and some of its allies over her longstanding accusations that Israel has committed genocide and other war crimes against Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Israel has vehemently denied committing genocide in the Gaza war.

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, welcomed Costa Rica’s decision.

“Those who exploit their UN mandate to spread vile propaganda, legitimize terrorist organizations, desecrate the memory of the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust, and relentlessly vilify the US and Israel should face consequences,” Danon wrote.

The war in Gaza — which began following the Hamas terror attack inside Israel on October 7, 2023, in which some 1200 people were killed and 251 were taken hostage — has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health ministry, which Hamas controls and does not distinguish between civilians and combatants. Many of the Palestinians killed in Gaza are women and children.

Albanese was appointed by the UN Human Rights Council in 2022 and, like other independent experts, does not speak on behalf of the United Nations.