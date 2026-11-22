Ben-Gurion University of the Negev has launched a competition in which students will design small nuclear reactors, with the winning design to be chosen in May 2029, the university’s 60th anniversary year.

Around 40 students from more than 10 engineering and science departments will form four teams, the university announced Thursday. Each will design a 60-megawatt small modular reactor, or SMR, for a reference site in the Negev, with an option to add water desalination. SMRs produce up to about 300 megawatts, with major components manufactured in factories and assembled on site.

Israel has no nuclear power plants. It is an electricity island with no connection to neighboring grids. It generates more than 70 percent of its electricity from natural gas, and the Energy Ministry is formally examining the nuclear option, the university said.

The program, called “BGU’s Nuclear Challenge,” was announced alongside the inauguration of the university’s Klein Institute for Nuclear Science and Engineering. It will be led by the institute and BGU’s existing Unit of Nuclear Engineering, the only academic program in Israel authorized to award degrees in nuclear engineering.

“Israel is approaching one of the largest energy decisions in its history,” said Prof. Erez Gilad, the program’s chair and the institute’s director. “We are not building a reactor. We are building the generation that can, the generation that will let Israel choose its nuclear future wisely.”

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The announcement comes amid what the university describes as a global nuclear renaissance, driven by energy-security concerns, pressure to cut emissions, and rising electricity demands from artificial intelligence. The International Energy Agency expects data-center electricity demand to roughly double between 2025 and 2030. Thirty-nine countries have endorsed tripling global nuclear capacity by 2050, more than 60 reactors are under construction worldwide, and Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Meta have all signed nuclear power deals. Yet the field faces a staffing bottleneck: France alone estimates it will need 100,000 skilled nuclear workers within a decade.

The four teams carry Hebrew names from the family of light and fire, with each using a different nuclear fission technology: Or (light), a compact version of the pressurized water reactor, the world’s most common; Barak (lightning), a fast reactor cooled by liquid metal; Lahat (glow), a molten salt reactor; and Nitzotz (spark), a helium-cooled graphite reactor. All four must show how an entire plant fits together, from reactor and cooling to safety, costs and electricity output.

The coming academic year will be spent on preparation. Students will join their teams at a public draft day in autumn 2027, complete a five-day nuclear academy, then spend a year as small design offices under faculty supervision, presenting publicly in autumn 2028. In a final “proof year,” the teams will check one another’s calculations and defend their designs before independent reviewers. In May 2029, a panel of faculty, partners and international experts will select the strongest design meeting pre-published safety and operational requirements. It will be named BG-SMR-60.

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The university stresses that this is a civilian academic design program, not an effort to build a real reactor. It involves no construction and no nuclear material. “Perhaps, one day, a reactor will be built from that design,” it said.

“The reactor designs will be important. The graduates will be more important,” said Rector Prof. Yaniv Gelbstein.