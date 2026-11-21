A woman was fatally wounded late Friday by an apparent car bomb in the central Arab town of Tira while traveling with her two children.

Haya Qassem, was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly later.

The 32-year-old mother’s children, ages 7 and 2, were lightly injured in the explosion.

A medic from the Magen David Adom ambulance service said locals helped extract the children from the car after the blast, while he and others pulled Qassem of the vehicle before rushing them all to the hospital.

Police indicated the incident likely was not nationalistically motivated.

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Qassem had no clear reported connections to organized crime, with a friend of hers telling the Ynet news site that she worked in schools to help children with special needs and described her as “one of the best, most honest and respected women.”

♦️ פיצוץ רכב הרעיד את העיר טירה וגרם לפציעתם של שלושה בני אדם, בהם אישה בת 32, שספגה פציעות קשות. pic.twitter.com/mW3Dvho2Ed — Asslan Khalil (@KhalilAsslan) November 20, 2026

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The deadly blast came after three Arab men were killed in separate shootings in Arara, Jaffa and Umm al-Fahm within a 24 hour-period between Thursday and Friday, the latest in a years-long rash of violent crime in Arab communities.

The latest killings came less than a week after a woman was killed when a grenade was thrown into a pastry shop in Kafr Manda, becoming the 200th Arab killed in a violent incident in Israel this year, according to the Abraham Initiatives coexistence group. Hours later, a man was shot dead in Taibeh, becoming the 201st victim.

According to the Abraham Initiatives, last year was the bloodiest on record, with 252 victims, accounting for over 80 percent of homicides in Israel, where Arab citizens make up roughly 20% of the population.