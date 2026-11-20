Amid ongoing tensions with Iran and multiple reports that the US and Israel are considering renewing the war with Tehran, IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin stressed on Friday that there were no changes to the military’s guidelines for the Israeli public.

“In light of the discourse and numerous media reports, I’d like to emphasize ahead of the start of Shabbat: The IDF is conducting ongoing situation assessments and is fully prepared for various scenarios, both defensive and offensive,” he said in a post on X.

Defrin said there was “no change to the current instructions, and we will update you if any changes occur,” adding: “Do not contribute to the spread of rumors. Exercise responsibility and rely solely on official IDF statements.”

Notably, Defrin issued a similar message to the public less than a day before war with Iran erupted on February 28 this year.

In the latest reporting on the possibility of imminent conflict, CBS News on Friday cited unnamed sources saying Jerusalem and Washington were weighing an attack in the near future.

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The report said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is alarmed by Iran’s rebuilding of its ballistic missile program as well as Tehran’s efforts to move its ballistic missile and nuclear programs underground, where they will be better protected from any strikes.

Israel’s military is also in a state of heightened alert in preparation for a possible Iranian attack, according to the report.

Channel 13 reported Thursday that Netanyahu has claimed in recent meetings with top ministers and security officials that “an operation against Iran is unavoidable,” amid his reported push to get US President Donald Trump on board for a days-long war.

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The network also quoted an unnamed senior IDF officer as saying the Israeli military and the US military’s Central Command have “shared and approved plans” and that “the question is the timing.”

The two countries are waiting for a Trump decision, according to the officer.

US officials cited by Channel 12 said they were suspicious of Netanyahu’s reported push for renewed war, with one official described as very close to Trump saying the push appeared to be politically motivated amid Netanyahu’s efforts to stay in power despite losing his Knesset majority in the October 27 election.

A separate report by Axios Thursday said Trump, who last week called new strikes on Iran “quite unlikely,” has tasked the US Defense Department and intelligence agencies with assessing how Iran would respond to attack scenarios prepared by CENTCOM.

Among other questions, the White House has asked whether there was an option for a military operation that would not risk large-scale Iranian attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure, Axios reported, citing two sources familiar with the details.

Trump on Thursday told Axios and Channel 12 that he was “not rushing into any decision” on Iran, and “we will see what happens after the beginning of the year.”

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The US president made similar comments in a Wednesday interview with Fox News, where he also said there was an “indication” Iran was pursuing biological weapons.

Axios noted that one day before the war began in late February, Trump had also said he was undecided on what to do, though he had in fact already made a decision to strike.

Channel 12 reported Thursday that Trump repeatedly backed out of planned strikes on Iran in recent weeks, after Israel had prepared for imminent US military action.

Trump appeared to become more receptive to strikes following Mossad chief Roman Gofman’s visit to Washington last week, according to two sources familiar with the matter cited by Channel 12.

Western officials told the network that Gofman presented “concrete information” about Iran’s nuclear advances and warned that Tehran was developing chemical and biological weapons. However, US and Israeli officials were reportedly divided over whether Iran was making progress toward producing chemical weapons.