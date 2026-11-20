The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis says it targeted Hodeida port and other sites around the country on Friday, after the group warned of widespread reprisals.

“We targeted operational capabilities at Hodeidah port that were used in smuggling operations and the transport of weapons and ballistic missiles,” spokesman Turki al-Malki posts on X, adding that operations were “ongoing” in Sanaa, Saada and Taiz governorates.

???? The Saudi-led coalition says it has begun carrying out an operation to neutralize the sources of threats used to target civilians in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki says ???? The operation includes neutralizing vital resources used by the Houthi… pic.twitter.com/2Tmazbv5Rc — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) November 20, 2026