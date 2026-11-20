Israel and the US are weighing an attack on Iran in the near future, CBS News reports, citing unnamed sources.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is alarmed by Iran’s rebuilding of its ballistic missile program, according to the report, as well as Tehran’s efforts to move its ballistic missile and nuclear program underground.

The report is the latest in a string of similar dispatches saying that both countries have plans ready for an immediate attack on Iran.

Israel’s military is in a state of heightened alert in preparation for a possible Iranian attack, according to the report.