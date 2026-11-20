Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood and rocker Dudu Tassa will release “Jalsa,” their new collaborative album on December 4, and on Tuesday unveiled the lead single “Ya Hala Bid-Dayf.”

“Jalsa” is the second installment in the pair’s “Jarak Qaribak” project, launched in 2023, which celebrates Middle Eastern music and artists. Loosely translated, the project’s title means “your neighbor is your friend.”

Tassa and Greenwood recently opened the Jerusalem International Oud Festival performing songs from “Jarak Qaribak,” with a band of local Arabic- and Hebrew-speaking musicians and singers including two guest singers, Karrar Alsaadi from Baghdad and Jianna Nadaf from Nazareth.

“Ya Hala Bid-Dayf” is a classic Lebanese folk song reimagined with vocals from Zeina, a singer from the United Arab Emirates.

“Singing this song was a special honor for me,” she said in a statement. “I feel that bringing such a timeless melody to a new generation is a beautiful way of keeping our musical heritage alive. Music has no borders, and this project is a wonderful celebration of that.”

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“Jarak Qaribak” brings together vocalists and musicians from across the Middle East, creating collaborations with its covers of Arabic songs from throughout the region.

“I’ve loved this music for 30 years, and I am happy to be finally working with people devoted to it,” Greenwood noted in a Rolling Stone item. “When music crosses borders, it reminds us that love and longing sound alike in every language.”

The musical project was meant to avoid political subtexts, Tassa and Greenwood stressed upon the release of “Jarik Qaribak.”

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Greenwood’s collaboration with Tassa has also generated fierce opposition from anti-Israel groups. A European tour was canceled in 2023 amid the war in Gaza, and two UK concerts were called off in 2025, while the war was ongoing, amid what were deemed credible threats to the venues and staff.