Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi mocks an interview last night by Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter.

In the interview, Leiter said “You get American soldiers back here to the United States to their families when Iran is defeated,” comments which made waves online among many Israel critics.

Araghchi writes on X: “We did not know that the Israeli Ambassador to Washington was the Commander-in-Chief of the U.S. Military.”