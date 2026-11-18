Calls for help to Israel’s rape crisis centers rose by 28 percent last year, reaching 65,184 contacts during 2025, according to an annual report from the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel, due to be published Wednesday.

Orit Sulitzeanu, the association’s CEO, linked the surge to the continuing effects of the October 7, 2023, invasion of Israel by Hamas terrorists, who murdered some 1,200 people, mainly civilians, and kidnapped 251 to Gaza. Sexual violence during the attack and abuse of hostages in captivity were widely discussed afterward.

“Many survivors experienced severe triggers and are dealing with a renewed flood of experiences of abuse from their past,” she said.

The association released highlights of the report on Tuesday, ahead of its formal presentation on Wednesday at the Jerusalem Rape Crisis Center. Michal Herzog, wife of President Isaac Herzog, is due to attend.

“Those who found the courage to speak need to know that their voices are heard, both in the treatment room and in the courtroom,” Michal Herzog said.

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The figures count every contact with the centers, including repeat conversations and information requests. Of the total, 20,884 were new inquiries, and of those, 16,570 were requests for assistance, and 4,314 were approaches to AnyTeen, an anonymous advice service for teenagers.

Survivors often wait years before reaching out. Around 70% of those reporting abuse at age 12 or younger first sought help a decade or more later.

Of new calls, where the age at the time of the abuse was known, 22% related to abuse at age 12 or younger, and 27% to abuse between ages 13 and 18.

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Nearly all the alleged abusers, 95%, were known to the survivor. Family members made up the largest share, at 34%, followed by current or former partners and dates at 19%, and people from the survivor’s social circle at 16%.

This year’s report is the first to single out male survivors, who accounted for 14% of all contacts.

Reports of assaults involving date-rape drugs almost doubled, from 110 in 2024 to 218 last year. These drugs are fast-acting, often undetectable substances used to sedate a victim so that they will not be able to resist or remember an instance of sexual assault. The numbers from the organization refer to reports, not confirmed cases that drugs were used.

Help has not kept pace, the report says. Services for adults overseen by the Welfare and Social Affairs Ministry treated 2,588 people in 2025, barely above the 2,500 treated in 2024 and below the 3,078 treated in 2022. As of August 25, 2026, another 1,525 people were waiting for treatment.

Few cases ever reached the authorities. A police complaint was filed in approximately 11% of the calls for assistance recorded by the centers.

Of the prosecution files that reached a final decision, 82% were closed without an indictment. That number includes files handled through the prosecution’s “quick closure” track, which the prosecution’s own figures exclude. Once cases did reach the court, the outcomes looked very different. Of the 681 proceedings concluded in 2025, 81% ended with a conviction for a sexual offense.

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Access to legal representation expanded sharply. The Justice Ministry’s Legal Aid Department represented 906 survivors last year, more than double the 427 in 2024, after an amendment to the Legal Aid Law took effect at the end of April 2025. It entitles survivors to a lawyer beginning at the police investigation stage, once a complaint is filed, rather than only after an indictment.

The government has also approved seven dedicated centers for adult survivors of sexual assault, one in each police district, to offer complaint-taking, counseling and legal assistance in one private setting. The association describes the decision as an achievement it helped reach, while stressing that implementation still requires follow-up.