Key updates
Iran slams US offer of up to $20 million for info on its nuclear program
Iran’s foreign minister says in a letter to the UN that the reward and offer of relocation for information on Iran’s nuclear program encourages espionage and the targeting of nuclear scientists and technical personnel.
Abbas Araghchi insists that Iran’s nuclear activities, which he claims are peaceful, and the safety of its nuclear installations, are at risk. US President Donald Trump has vowed to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
Araghchi says one immediate impact is that the International Atomic Energy Agency cannot demand inspections under its nuclear safeguards program “while the very facilities, personnel and sensitive information it relies upon are exposed to acts of assassination, sabotage and aggression.”
The US State Department’s Rewards for Justice program offered reward money up to $20 million earlier this month for information about Iran’s nuclear program, including “facilities, equipment and associated personnel.”
Bahrain calls on residents to seek shelter as it warns of potential threat
Bahrain warns of a potential threat and urges residents to move to the nearest safe location, without specifying the nature of the threat, the interior ministry says in a post on X.
Knesset elects 9 MKs to serve as deputy speakers to Kahana
After electing Yashar MK Matan Kahana as speaker, Knesset members vote 38-15 to appoint his deputy speakers.
The deputy Knesset speakers will include three lawmakers from the Eisenkot-led bloc: B’Yachad MK Eitan Ginzburg, Yaya Fink of the Democrats and Yisrael Beytenu’s Oder Forer. MK Walid Taha of the Islamist Ra’am party is also selected as a deputy speaker, as is Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi. The other four speakers are from Netanyahu’s bloc: United Torah Judaism MK Yitzhak Pindrus, Likud MK Jacob Bardugo, Shas MK Michael Malkieli and Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech.
Italy approves law to combat antisemitism that references IHRA definition of antisemitism
ROME — Italy’s parliament has given final approval to legislation intended to strengthen the country’s fight against antisemitism, but the measure has triggered a bitter dispute over whether it could blur the line between anti-Jewish sentiment and legitimate criticism of Israel.
The measure cleared its final parliamentary hurdle when the Lower House approved it by a vote of 147-93, with five lawmakers abstaining.
Supporters say the bill is a necessary response to a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents and would reinforce tools already used to identify and combat anti-Jewish prejudice. Critics argue that its incorporation of a widely used international definition of antisemitism could end up restricting protected political speech about Israel and the Palestinians.
The debate has taken on added significance since Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel and the ensuing war in Gaza, which have fueled both a surge in reported antisemitic incidents across Europe and an increasingly contentious dispute over where criticism of Israel ends and antisemitism begins.
The legislation does not create new crimes or penalties. Instead, it will establish principles for implementing Italy’s existing strategy against antisemitism and formally reference the working definition adopted by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, or IHRA.
At the heart of the dispute is whether criticism of Israel can sometimes cross the line into antisemitism.
“Criticism of the government is absolutely accepted and encouraged. But questioning the existence of the State of Israel is another matter,” says Mario Venezia, president of Rome’s Shoah Museum Foundation and a supporter of the bill.
Venezia notes the legislation will not restrict criticism of Israeli policies and says that proposals for criminal sanctions were removed during parliamentary debate. The bill, he says, is primarily a statement of political commitment against antisemitism rather than a punitive measure.
Kuwait says its air defenses are responding to hostile drone attacks
Kuwait air defenses are countering hostile drone attacks, the Kuwait army says in a statement, without providing further details.
‘An eternal disgrace’: Netanyahu’s Likud and allies decry Kahana’s election as Knesset speaker
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and its allies condemn the election of new Knesset Speaker Matan Kahane as “an eternal disgrace.”
A statement from Likud says Kahane was “unilaterally appointed with the votes of terror supporters,” as it has accused Arab parties of being, while decrying the vote “as a low point in the Knesset’s history.”
“The people of Israel oppose handing over the keys of government in this country to those who disparage the national anthem. The people of Israel wish for unity,” the statement continues, claiming Netanyahu’s rivals “preferred terror supporters to national unity. History will remember.”
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, head of the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party, puts out a brief post on X also declaring the vote an “eternal disgrace” while Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi of Likud brands Kahana as the “ra’is of the Knesset,” using an Arabic term for leader.
“Shame,” tweets far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.
In first remarks as speaker, Yashar’s Kahana says Knesset will respect court rulings, must move away from ‘extremism, hatred, and division’
Yashar MK Matan Kahana promises to work for the good of the entire Israeli public, regardless of “religion, race, or gender,” as he takes up the mantle of Knesset Speaker.
Kahana was elected speaker in a 66-52 vote, defeating Likud MK Ofir Katz.
Kahana takes his seat overlooking the plenum to applause from his allies and jeers from his rivals. Otzma Yehudit MK Tally Gotliv and Likud MK Almog Cohen are called to order multiple times during and after the vote, as they repeatedly accuse the Eisenkot-led bloc of relying on “terror supporters” — referring to the Arab led Joint List and Ra’am parties.
In his first remarks, Kahana lays out his vision for an alternative to the outgoing government’s approach to its judicial overhaul legislation, saying he hopes the next government “will work to implement necessary reforms to our system of checks and balances — achieved through broad consensus.”
Until then, he says, “the Knesset will unequivocally abide by the rulings of the court.”
He says that it is the Knesset’s responsibility to move away from the “extremism, hatred, and division” that fill social media algorithms, and to embrace the Jewish school of thought of the House of Hillel, whose followers “made a concerted effort to understand those with whom they disagreed.”
He praises his party leader Gadi Eisenkot, whom he says is a man of “absolute integrity who is focused only on the good of the nation,” and reiterates his belief that Eisenkot “is the leader capable of forming a government that unites us.”
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