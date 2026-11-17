Amid reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office was actively involved in facilitating the arrests of Arab activists on election day that the premier has since seized on to claim the election was stolen, Israel’s public broadcaster cited senior officials in the rival political bloc as saying the affair eliminated any chance of a unity government.

Without naming the source within the Gadi Eisenkot-led bloc, Kan quoted them as saying that even if there had been a small chance of forming a government with Netanyahu’s Likud, it was now gone since “what occurred was no less than an attempted coup.”

Eisenkot and Netanyahu met Sunday for unity talks, but the bad blood has continued to fuel strongly worded public attacks on each other.

The official argued that Shin Bet chief David Zini and Mossad chief Roman Gofman should be fired.

They mentioned two more incidents that harmed trust with Netanyahu’s bloc: the premier’s speech at the Knesset’s swearing-in, in which he lambasted the Arab-led parties as terror supporters, and Netanyahu allegedly concealing Gofman’s planned trip to the United States during the unity talks, which took place hours before takeoff.

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The broadcaster separately reported that Eisenkot and his allies to set up a state commission of inquiry to probe the Shin Bet and police over the alleged election fraud investigation, which is facing growing scrutiny from prosecutors after it was revealed that a police complaint that triggered arrests originated from Netanyahu’s office.

After the arrests, police issued a statement to the effect that officers had recovered envelopes containing tens of thousands of shekels in cash, which Netanyahu quickly seized on, claiming the vote was being stolen by Arab parties and urging his supporters to go to the polls. The three people who were arrested have all since been released without any restrictive conditions or charges, with a local court slamming investigators’ conduct after one of them was freed.

‘Time in running out, and so is our patience’

Also Monday, bereaved families represented by the October Council group accused Eisenkot’s bloc of sidelining its pledge to establish a state commission of inquiry into the failures surrounding Hamas’s October 7, 2023, onslaught, warning that they would launch a public campaign if the bloc delayed taking action.

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“Your time is running out, and so is our patience. First, a state commission of inquiry, then your politics,” the council told the Ynet news site in a message to the bloc’s leaders.

The rebuke came a day after Ynet reported that the bloc decided to put on hold legislation to establish the commission, since such an inquiry can be established only by a government decision; changing that would require new Knesset legislation. The bloc reportedly believes it may not have enough time to pass all its promised legislation if no government is formed and Israel heads to another election.

The October Council, an organization of October 7 survivors, former hostages, and bereaved families critical of Netanyahu’s government, said bloc leaders had promised to establish a commission immediately after the election but are now focused on other initiatives.

“The leaders of the change bloc, who looked bereaved families in the eye and promised to establish a state commission of inquiry immediately after the election, are now busy with the conscription law, repealing the judicial overhaul laws, establishing committees and arranging their political agenda,” the council said. “And the state commission of inquiry – their first and most important promise – is being pushed aside.”

The families rejected arguments that political constraints or scheduling justified a delay.

“You promised this would be your first decision. You promised it would happen in the first minutes. You promised that the truth comes before everything. Now keep your promise,” they said.

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“We will not allow you to turn the investigation into the greatest failure in the country’s history into a bargaining chip in political negotiations,” the families added. “We will not accept another day passing without concrete steps to establish a state commission of inquiry.”

The council warned that if the bloc continuesd to delay, it would face “an uncompromising public struggle” by bereaved families, hostage families, survivors, and other Israelis demanding “truth, accountability and justice.”