Report: IDF uploaded millions of photos of Palestinians to Amazon’s AI face scanner tech

Israel has uploaded millions of photos of Palestinians to Amazon’s cloud platform in order to use its facial recognition technology to analyze the images, the British according to a Monday report.

The Guardian, which cited leaked documents, said the practice of storing some 3.5 million images on Amazon’s cloud has been going on since at least early 2024, in the first months of the war sparked by Hamas’s invasion of Israel on October 7, 2023.

The photos are stored with Amazon to allow Israel access to the tech giant’s AI-powered image analysis platform, Rekognition, the report said.

In the initial stages of the war, Israel was reportedly using the software in an effort to locate and identify the 251 hostages captured by Hamas and other terrorists on October 7, in addition to identifying suspected terror operatives.

Israel’s use of facial recognition technology and artificial intelligence has been well documented in recent years, particularly in relation to the Gaza war, but also before it. In March 2024, The New York Times reported that Israel was using Google Photos and private Israeli-owned AI technology to identify and flag suspected terror operatives.

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A separate Times report in April 2025 noted, however, that the AI systems deployed by the IDF sometimes had trouble identifying obscured faces, leading to the arrest and interrogation of Palestinian civilians flagged in error.

According to the Guardian, the IDF regularly collected images of Palestinians as they passed through military checkpoints in Gaza during the war with Hamas, although it noted that it was unclear whether those photos were among the images allegedly uploaded to the Amazon cloud.

The roughly 3.5 million photographs collected by Israel are being stored in an Amazon data center near Tel Aviv, the report said, citing a military source familiar with the details as saying that Amazon was selected due to the “very large scale” of photographs.

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The IDF appears to have been working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) since at least early 2024, when a group of soldiers met with the company in Tel Aviv to discuss using its cloud infrastructure.

In response to the Guardian’s request for comment, AWS said customers “regularly visit our offices for briefings and meetings,” and that the meetings with IDF soldiers were nothing more than “routine customer engagement.”

The IDF told the Guardian that it “does not intend to comment on engagements or services related to operational needs.”

Amazon opened new data centers in Israel in 2023 as part of a $1.2 billion deal signed in 2021, known as Project Nimbus, between itself, the Israeli government, and Google to provide AI and cloud services that are also used by the IDF.

As part of the contract, the Guardian said, Israel is provided with access to a heavily secured area within the Tel Aviv data centers in which it can store sensitive military and intelligence information. Since the data centers opened, the IDF has allegedly transferred extensive data on Palestinians in both the West Bank and Gaza to be stored in them.

Project Nimbus has been heavily criticized abroad, including by UN rapporteur on Palestinian rights Francesca Albanese, who in June 2025 accused Amazon and Google — along with fellow tech giant Microsoft — of aiding Israel’s “ongoing genocidal campaign in Gaza” through cloud and artificial intelligence support for the Israeli military and intelligence agencies.

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Israel rejects accusations of having committed genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Amnesty International has also previously accused Israel of putting Palestinians in the West Bank under “constant observation” and carrying out “practices of discriminatory policing, segregation, and curbing freedom of movement” through the use of facial recognition technology.