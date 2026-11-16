Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026

Alongside visiting Czech PM, Netanyahu warns Europe is also a target of Iran’s missile, nuclear programs

By Nava Freiberg Today, 8:50 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, meets Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis in Jerusalem, November 16, 2026. (Maayan Toaf/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, meets Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis in Jerusalem, November 16, 2026. (Maayan Toaf/GPO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns that Iran’s missile, terror and nuclear programs pose a threat not only to Israel, but also to Europe, speaking alongside visiting Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis in Jerusalem, while hailing defense cooperation between the two countries.

“Iran’s missiles do not stop at Israel’s borders. Neither does its terrorism. And neither do its nuclear ambitions. Europe is not a spectator. Europe is a target,” Netanyahu says in a joint press conference following a government-to-government meeting.

Netanyahu praises Prague for standing by Israel, while criticizing other European governments for their stance on Israel’s military conduct, saying: “Some there would rather condemn Israel than confront terrorism.” He adds that the Czech Republic “refuses to confuse right and wrong.”

The premier claims that he “changed the face of the Middle East” through Israel’s military achievements in the aftermath of the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attacks, including against Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, while acknowledging that “the job is not done.”

“Together and with others that I hope will join us, we will defend our common civilization. That is what is really at stake,” Netanyahu says.

Babis, for his part, expresses interest in expanding defense cooperation with Israel, praising the Jewish state’s air defense technology and battlefield experience.

The European leader is in Israel for about 24 hours and is also expected to meet with Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot, who was tasked with forming the next governing coalition, as well as other senior Israeli officials, a source with knowledge of the matter tells The Times of Israel.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.