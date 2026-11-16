Alongside visiting Czech PM, Netanyahu warns Europe is also a target of Iran’s missile, nuclear programs

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns that Iran’s missile, terror and nuclear programs pose a threat not only to Israel, but also to Europe, speaking alongside visiting Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis in Jerusalem, while hailing defense cooperation between the two countries.

“Iran’s missiles do not stop at Israel’s borders. Neither does its terrorism. And neither do its nuclear ambitions. Europe is not a spectator. Europe is a target,” Netanyahu says in a joint press conference following a government-to-government meeting.

Netanyahu praises Prague for standing by Israel, while criticizing other European governments for their stance on Israel’s military conduct, saying: “Some there would rather condemn Israel than confront terrorism.” He adds that the Czech Republic “refuses to confuse right and wrong.”

The premier claims that he “changed the face of the Middle East” through Israel’s military achievements in the aftermath of the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attacks, including against Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, while acknowledging that “the job is not done.”

“Together and with others that I hope will join us, we will defend our common civilization. That is what is really at stake,” Netanyahu says.

Babis, for his part, expresses interest in expanding defense cooperation with Israel, praising the Jewish state’s air defense technology and battlefield experience.

The European leader is in Israel for about 24 hours and is also expected to meet with Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot, who was tasked with forming the next governing coalition, as well as other senior Israeli officials, a source with knowledge of the matter tells The Times of Israel.