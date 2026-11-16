Police launch internal probe of Election Day arrests after reports they were sparked by PM’s office

Police Chief Commissioner Daniel Levy on Monday announced that he ordered an internal review of Israel Police’s conduct around the October 27 Knesset election, following new reporting about the Prime Minister’s Office’s alleged involvement in the arrest of three Arab activists hours before the polls opened.

His deputy, Yair Hezroni, will oversee the review and present the findings to Levy within a week, according to police. The probe will review “all systemic, organizational and command-related aspects of the claims” about the election, the statement said.

The statement followed a Sunday report by Channel 12’s investigative program Uvda that an initial complaint against activists for the Ra’am party on election day, October 27, was supplied to police by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Ido Norden, a day before the vote.

The complaint led to the arrest — without a warrant — of three southern Bedouin men over an alleged vote-buying scheme for traditionalist Arab party Ra’am, hours before the polls opened. After the arrests, police issued a statement claiming officers had recovered envelopes containing tens of thousands of shekels in cash, which Netanyahu quickly seized on, claiming the vote was being stolen by Arab parties and urging his supporters to go to the polls.

Since the election, which saw Arab-led parties win a record 19 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, Netanyahu has repeatedly alleged that the election was fraudulent and has attempted to delegitimize its outcome, with a Likud source saying Monday that the party will formally appeal the results to a court on Wednesday, the last day to file such a motion against the outcome of the ballot.

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According to the Channel 12 report, law enforcement officials, led by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, are examining whether the information about the alleged vote-buying scheme was deliberately planted to generate arrests and bolster Netanyahu’s claims that Arab parties had stolen the vote.

The report said that Netanyahu’s chief of staff referred police to a source whom he said could provide further intelligence to back up his complaint. This source, Channel 12 revealed, was until recently an employee at the Prime Minister’s Office. Police indeed contacted the source, the report said, and the arrests it made hours later were based solely on information police had received from Netanyahu’s chief of staff and the former employee in his office.

According to a Monday morning report by the Kan broadcaster, this intelligence source was Daniel Greenberg, a top adviser to former PMO director general and longtime Netanyahu ally Yossi Shelly.

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The Kan report said that police and the Justice Ministry are both investigating the purported intelligence information Greenberg provided about the alleged bribery scheme that led to the arrest of the Ra’am activists.

Additionally, Channel 12 reported Monday that Greenberg was involved in a meeting with Netanyahu and Norden just 12 days before the vote, where the three met in a public hall in the northern Druze town of Yarka. The report said it was there that the campaign to delegitimize the election was launched.

Responding to the reports, Greenberg’s lawyer said he “is a private individual who left his job at the Prime Minister’s Office about six months ago,” and has since “had no connection to the political system, and is not involved in political activity or the election campaign.”

The suspects who were arrested as a result of Greenberg’s alleged tip have since been released without restrictive conditions or charges, and according to Kan, the case will likely soon be closed.

Separately, Channel 12 reported Sunday that Shin Bet chief David Zini sought on election day to wiretap five Arab lawmakers in connection with separate suspicions, made public two days later, of foreign interference in the election — an investigation whose announcement sent shockwaves through the country, but which has also seemingly fizzled out.

The Attorney General’s Office “was horrified by the request and fended it off,” the report said.

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Responding to the Uvda report, Netanyahu’s office released a statement rejecting its content and defending Norden’s conduct.

Opposition MKs call for criminal probe into allegations

Following the reports, Yashar MK and former Shin Bet chief Yoram Cohen on Monday called on Baharav-Miara to order an urgent criminal investigation into the suspicions of political interference in law enforcement conduct on the day of the vote.

“The concern that the state’s law-enforcement powers were used to advance political interests in the midst of election day requires a thorough, independent and impartial inquiry,” Cohen wrote in a letter to the attorney general.

“Even an action that appears to fall within the police’s legal authority may be improper — and may give rise to criminal liability — if that authority was knowingly exercised for an improper purpose,” he continued.

Democrats MK Gilad Kariv similarly called for a criminal probe to be opened into the allegations, saying that “with all due respect” to Levy, “the police are in up to their necks.”

“Netanyahu’s inner circle is at the center of the incident, but both the police and the head of the Shin Bet and his inner circle need to provide very serious answers about their involvement in the attempt to undermine the integrity of the elections and the rights of ordinary citizens and elected officials,” he added.

Also calling for a criminal probe was Ra’am No. 2 Yoav Segalovitz, the Arab-led party’s only Jewish MK and a former senior police officer and deputy public security minister, who said that “the suspicions require an immediate, independent and thorough criminal investigation that reaches everyone involved, at every level and in every role.”

“Netanyahu has turned the fight for his political survival into a fight against the institutions of the state. We must not allow him to continue endangering Israeli democracy,” he said. “Netanyahu cried out that his election was being stolen, while he himself tried to steal the country and is still trying to do so now.”

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Likud to file appeal against election results on Wednesday

Likud party attorney Ilan Bombach told The Times of Israel on Monday that the party will file an appeal against the results of the October 27 election in the Jerusalem District Court on Wednesday, the last day to file such a motion against the outcome of the ballot.

The appeal will be based on allegations that the majority-Arab Joint List and Ra’am parties tracked voter turnout through digital means, which was prohibited by the High Court of Justice, giving those parties an unfair advantage. However, a volunteer elections watchdog group found such violations were committed to a far greater extent by the Likud party itself.

Bombach said two weeks ago that the appeal may also include the allegations raised in two ongoing investigations into possible electoral fraud currently being investigated by law enforcement agencies, but declined to say on Monday if the appeal will include those claims.

Bombach also declined to comment on allegations raised by the Uvda report.

Citing the arrests and the separate Shin Bet probe into alleged foreign interference in the election, Likud and its coalition allies tried in vain to prevent ratification and certification of the election results, and thus to delay the process by which Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu’s rival, was tasked by President Isaac Herzog on November 8 with trying to form a new coalition.

The chairman of the Central Elections Committee (CEC), Justice Noam Sohlberg, presented the officially certified results to Herzog in a formal ceremony on November 4, warning that efforts to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the elections risked undermining Israel’s democracy.

Sohlberg has said on several occasions that even if proved to be true, the extent of the alleged electoral fraud would not be great enough to influence the election results. Baharav-Miara said on November 8 that she had not seen anything in the investigations of possible election fraud that would “even remotely” influence the outcome of the vote.

For its part, the CEC on Sunday completed its review of election materials requested by the Likud party for its appeal against the results of the recent election.

The review was authorized by Sohlberg and conducted by CEC workers and Likud election observers, and examined material from 190 polling stations which the Likud party requested be reviewed.

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The examination of the election materials was conducted with the oversight of the CEC’s legal department and in the presence of the Likud party’s director-general.