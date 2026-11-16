Israel’s UN mission warns of new PA campaign against Israel at General Assembly

The Palestinian Authority is preparing a series of resolutions at the United Nations that go beyond the annual “Palestinian package” of anti-Israel measures, Israel’s Mission to the UN tells The Times of Israel.

One draft General Assembly resolution seen by The Times of Israel, titled “Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan,” calls on member states to take “concrete measures” against Israeli construction in the West Bank, including in the E1 area.

The resolution would also stress the consequences for companies, including banks, connected to settlement construction.

Another draft resolution, called “Operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East,” seeks to protect the controversial agency from cuts by funding some new positions for local staff through the UN’s regular budget, if new restrictions are imposed on the operations of international staff.

“While Israel is working to form a new government, the Palestinians are attempting to pre-emptively undermine its legitimacy, exploiting the situation to challenge us at the United Nations,” Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon tells The Times of Israel. “After the Palestinian Authority cancelled elections once again, it is clear that the Palestinians would rather wage a diplomatic offensive against the State of Israel than give their own people a voice.”

“The Israeli Mission is working closely with our allies to counter this biased campaign,” he adds.