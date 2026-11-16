Kariv to lead temporary Knesset committee tasked with repealing judicial overhaul

The Democrats party leader Yair Golan announces that MK Gilad Kariv will chair a temporary Knesset committee tasked with repealing key elements of the previous government’s judicial overhaul.

“I wish my friend, MK Gilad Kariv, success as he takes the helm of the special committee on constitutional affairs, which will work to repeal the judicial overhaul laws and strengthen Israeli democracy,” Golan says ahead of a faction meeting at the Knesset.

Kariv previously led the opposition on the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee during the overhaul push and his selection to head the new panel to repeal them was expected.

“The committee under my leadership will be run fairly and in accordance with the law and the Knesset rules,” says Kariv. “At the same time, it will act decisively to ensure the repeal of the laws concerning the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee and the dismantling of the attorney general’s role.”

The committee is set to be established this week and the bills to be advanced as early as Wednesday.