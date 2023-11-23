Staff Sgt. Noa Price, 20: ‘Planned to take the world by storm’

Staff Sgt. Noa Price, 20, an observation soldier in the Border Defense Corps’s 414th unit, from Mevoim, was killed on October 7 when Hamas terrorists overran the Nahal Oz base where she was serving.

She is survived by her parents, Sigal and Erez, and her siblings, Ofir and Eyal.

As the terrorists stormed into the base, Price managed to text her parents: “I love you.” That was the last they heard from her.

A month after her death, mother Sigal wrote on Facebook: “Four weeks have gone by and I’m still waiting for you Noa’le. I’m wishing to hear you, to hug you, I miss you, my daughter.”

Her aunt, Toby, told La’isha magazine that she got to spend a few hours with Price in September, a month before she was killed, “three hours of togetherness, Noa was like a ray of light that came into my home. She was glowing and tanned, full of life and happy.”

“Everyone who met Noa could talk to her for hours and hours,” said Toby. “She was a smart conversationalist, who always made you laugh, always with a smile.” She was supposed to complete her army duty in January, “and planned to take the world by storm, to travel to Paris with her friend, to go to shows, to spend time with friends. She knew the moment was approaching to chase after her dreams.”

“Noa was smart, opinionated, brave, a hard worker, and would never avoid an argument over something that was important to her,” her brother, Ofir, told Kan public radio. “Everywhere she went she was a dominant and beloved figure.”

Ofir said that they both loved music and would argue over the years due to their very differing tastes. They finally agreed on a song they both loved, “Weird Fishes” by Radiohead, which Ofir dedicated to his sister. “Perhaps if we’d had more time we could have overcome our musical differences.”

Read more Those We Have Lost stories here.