Security forces preparing ‘extensive’ Yom Kippur operations in West Bank following terror attack

Israeli security forces are preparing to carry out a series of “extensive” operations in the West Bank during Yom Kippur, following this morning’s deadly shooting attack.

The IDF is currently imposing a closure on several Palestinian villages in the Ramallah area, where the attack took place.

Starting tonight and during the fast, the military says it is preparing to conduct dozens of arrest raids in the West Bank, including against people suspected of involvement in today’s attack.

A brigade-level operation will also be conducted in the gunman’s village, and troops are set to raid his home to map it out ahead of its planned demolition, according to the IDF.

The terrorist was identified as a 37-year-old resident of Bidu, a village near Jerusalem.

Forces from the military, police, Shin Bet and the Civil Administration will also increase their presence in settlements and along main routes.

Following the army’s latest troop buildup, the West Bank now has the equivalent of 27 battalions, including special forces.