Gal Gadot confirms she was cut from Wonder Woman franchise

Gal Gadot revealed in an interview aired Monday that she was cut from the next Wonder Woman film, although the project was already in development.

Gadot told the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that she was slated to star in a third installment in the franchise, under director Patty Jenkins, but the project changed when new management took over at DC Studios.

CEO James Gunn took over the ailing studio in 2022, and at first assured Gadot that she would star in the next Wonder Woman film.

“No, they told me the opposite,” said Gadot on the podcast when asked about the circumstances surrounding the cancellation. “They were like, ‘We’re going to develop it with you [Wonder Woman 3], but I saw the way everybody else was handled, right?”

There hasn’t yet been any official announcement from DC Studios about the details of the next Wonder Woman film, or who will play the role of the legendary comic book superhero.

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According to media reports, Ana Nogueira, who wrote the upcoming “Supergirl” script, is penning the script for the new film. A new director hasn’t yet been named.

Gunn’s own position as CEO is reportedly in question as DC Studios is part of Warner Bros. Discovery, the media company being acquired in the $110 billion merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery that is expected to close in late 2026.

The studio appears to be continuing with the Wonder Woman franchise, but without Gadot.

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Gadot debuted as Wonder Woman in 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” and starred in a standalone feature the following year with the release of “Wonder Woman,” directed by Patty Jenkins.

She reprised her role as Wonder Woman in 2017’s “Justice League“ and starred again in 2020’s “Wonder Woman 1984,” again directed by Jenkins.

Gadot said that she wasn’t surprised about what happened.

“I saw the way everybody else was handled. The Henry [Cavill] situation was not handled elegantly to say the least. Patty [Jenkins] was not handled elegantly. We’re all adults and we’re all good,” said Gadot.

Cavill played Superman in four DC films only to be replaced in June 2023 by David Corenswet.

“I am so grateful I got the opportunity to wear these boots and have the character be so celebrated. I can only wish whoever is next comes pure to this journey. This character means so much to so many of us. It was never mine. I was always just a vessel. This is Hollywood,” Gadot continued.

Gadot is currently promoting her latest film, “The Runner” with Tom Cruise, in which she plays a high-powered London defense attorney, informed that her son was kidnapped while on her morning jog.