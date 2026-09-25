Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 25, 2026

In first, Irish soccer player publicly opposes match with Israel set for Sunday

By AFP Today, 7:49 pm
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Kosovo’s Baton Zabergja, right, challenges for the ball with Ireland’s Jason Knight during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Kosovo and Ireland in Pristina, Kosovo, September 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)
Kosovo’s Baton Zabergja, right, challenges for the ball with Ireland’s Jason Knight during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Kosovo and Ireland in Pristina, Kosovo, September 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

LONDON — Midfielder Jason Knight has become the first Ireland player to oppose playing Israel in the Nations League on Sunday.

The match will take place in the Hungarian city of Debrecen despite ongoing calls for Ireland to boycott the fixture.

No tickets for the game will be made available to Irish supporters after the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) declined its allocation.

“I don’t think the game should be going ahead, but it is going ahead,” Knight tells reporters after Thursday’s 1-0 loss to Kosovo.

“We’ll have a deeper talk about it and what that means.

“I’m quite experienced. None of us have gone through this scenario before, but I’d like to think I’m experienced, thick-skinned, and I can get through most things, and that is what I will try and do.”

Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson said last week that some of his players felt uncomfortable about having to take part in the Israel games.

The two nations are due to meet again on October 4 at another neutral venue in Backa Topola, Serbia.

“I’ll try and focus on the football as much as I can,” adds Knight, who plays for Championship club Bristol City.

“It’s a bigger spotlight obviously and not focused on the football itself.

“It’s very, very unusual and none of us have come into this scenario before so we’re learning on the fly as well.”

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