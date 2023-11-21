Saar Margolis, 37: Dad of two killed while defending Kissufim

Saar Margolis, 37, was killed protecting his family and the community while fighting off terrorists in Kibbutz Kissufim on October 7.

A member of the kibbutz’s local security team, he was recognized posthumously as a fallen soldier with the rank of sergeant major in the reserves. He is survived by his wife, Yasmin, their two daughters, Mia, 9, and Tavor, 7, as well as his parents, Selwyn and Vicky, and his siblings, Marcelle, Beora, Lance, Carmel, Barak, Hadassa and Stav.

Family and friends say he fought relentlessly for hours, with unwavering courage, saving many residents’ lives.

“You did everything from your heart. You fought for your country, your family, and for all families in Kibbutz Kissufim until your last breath. I know you wouldn’t have wanted to go any other way,” said his sister Beora Margolis told the South African Jewish Report.

According to reports, Margolis responded immediately when he heard suspicious sounds outside his home on the morning of October 7, when Hamas terrorists breached the border from Gaza and attacked the kibbutz and other southern communities. He later joined up with IDF forces, leading a small team with the 450th Battalion. He was killed, along with three soldiers, after coming under heavy gunfire.

To those who knew him, Margolis had a “big heart and a gorgeous smile and helped everybody.”

“He was the life and soul of Kissufim. He held the kibbutz together. He was a leader, and we don’t know how the kibbutz will survive without him,” his sister added.

The son of a South African immigrant, Margolis grew up on Kissufim and lived there with his wife and two daughters. For 15 years, he served as head of the community’s security force before starting a job with the Defense Ministry. He was also a volunteer EMT with the Magen David Adom emergency medical service and was in the process of obtaining an ambulance driver’s license.

“Saar never stopped wanting to help save lives,” said Yossi Abuharon, his manager at MDA. “He was so excited when he was sent as a first responder to calls in his area, and the desire to save lives burned within him. His death is a very great loss.”

MDA director Eli Bin also paid tribute: “Magen David Adom cherishes and appreciates Saar’s service and shares in the family’s deep sorrow.”

His father, Selwyn, told Tablet that “I don’t know how I’ll get along without him. He was very special,” adding that they would meet up every day, “drinking beer and whiskey. We’d talk about life, plans, and politics.”

He continued: “If every father had a son like Saar, he would be proud. He was a very good son. If I needed anything, he would always be there for me. I would walk to him, and he would walk to me. I would cook for them.”

A funeral ceremony for Margolis was held at the Beersheba Military Cemetery on October 15, but he was buried on Kibbutz Kissufim on October 18, with just a handful of people in attendance due to the security risks.

“He was raised in the fields like all the children here, picking avocados and apples, and working on the farm among the cows and chickens,” his sister said. “The family insisted he be buried there, even if it meant the funeral took place during ongoing missile threats with only five people in attendance surrounded by heavy security. Kissufim was his life.”

