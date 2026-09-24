Israel sponsors 500 billboards in NYC highlighting Iranian threat, US partnership as PM visits for General Assembly

Ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly today, his office says it has ramped up its public diplomacy efforts during the confab by plastering trucks and billboards near the UN headquarters in New York City with messages highlighting Iranian threats and hailing the US-Israel partnership.

Five hundred billboards and dozens of trucks with digital screens convey messages focused on “the threat that the Iranian terrorist regime poses to the free world, and the joint efforts of the US and Israel against it,” the National Public Diplomacy Directorate of the Prime Minister’s Office says in a statement.

Various billboards emphasizing the Iranian nuclear and terror threats and displaying American and Israeli flags bear messages including “Freedom doesn’t defend itself,” “A nuclear Iran can’t become a reality,” and “Who do you stand with?” Another billboard targets the Iranian delegates by calling out the dire economic situation of Iran’s civilians.

Israel has sponsored similar campaigns ahead of previous assemblies, with last year’s messages centered on highlighting Hamas atrocities during the October 7, 2023, massacre and the hostages still held by terror groups in Gaza at the time.