Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 1, 2026

Man arrested for alleged plot ‘to shoot up’ Texas Capitol reportedly said he was mad at AIPAC

By AP and ToI Staff Today, 5:35 am
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The Texas State Capitol building is seen in Austin, Texas, September 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
The Texas State Capitol building is seen in Austin, Texas, September 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of plotting to attack the Texas Capitol, authorities say.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says in a statement that it received “credible information about an individual planning a violent attack” for Thursday in Austin.

The tip came in Tuesday evening, and SWAT officers made the arrest about 3 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in Converse, near San Antonio.

Benny Caldera Jr. could face charges including felony terroristic threat against a public servant, the DPS statement says. He was jailed and then released on a $75,000 bond, according to the online case docket.

Messages were left seeking comment from John Bunk, an attorney listed for Caldera.

Officials don’t provide details about the alleged plot, citing the ongoing investigation, though an arrest warrant affidavit cited by NBC News quotes a friend of Caldera who said he was angry at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, a pro-Israel lobby group, and that “these people have to be exterminated.”

He also reportedly said: “I am going to the Capitol and I am going to shoot it up.”

DPS notified state lawmakers about the threat and arrest early Wednesday. The Capitol remained open during regular operating hours.

Texas Senate Secretary Patsy Spaw says in a notice that there will be increased security at the Capitol during the investigation.

Governor Greg Abbott says the state DPS was assisted by the FBI in making the arrest.

“Texas will NOT tolerate threats of violence against our Capitol,” the governor says in a statement on social media.

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