Daily Briefing Sept. 30 – Israelis land safely in Saudi Arabia after suspected plane terror

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Editor David Horovitz joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

Just ahead of recording today’s episode, headlines began surfacing about the flydubai plane that signaled an emergency during its flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv and safely landed in Saudi Arabia. IAF fighter jets were scrambled and top Israeli leadership was given emergency briefings. Horovitz discusses what is known and still unknown this morning. (As this is a developing story, please check our live blog for real-time updates.)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday condemned the massive overnight attack and riot by Jewish extremists in the West Bank the previous night. His call to prosecute the perpetrators “to the fullest extent of the law” was joined by similar condemnations from Defense Minister Israel Katz and head of the Yesha settlement umbrella council Yisrael Ganz. Ministers, however, downplayed the attack as being perpetrated by a “small number” of people. Why the rare spate of condemnations?

Also on Tuesday, Netanyahu claimed that there are concerns that “enemies” of Israel may attempt to attack it ahead of the October 27 election. By day’s end, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid was briefed with details on the ostensible threat — and subsequently dismissed them as fearmongering. We hear more about the campaigns, four weeks until elections.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

PM blames ‘small number’ of West Bank rioters as mass settler attack draws wide condemnation

Over 100 settlers attack West Bank village, block Palestinian family’s return home

Netanyahu claims indications of attack plot by ‘enemies’ ahead of election; Lapid, briefed, derides him

Shin Bet won’t provide Eisenkot with security detail, despite earlier report to contrary

Price at pump set to hit record high of NIS 8.27 per liter

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Yitzchak Ledee.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: