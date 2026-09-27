Daily Briefing Sept. 27 – The curious timing of the Oct. 7 allegations against the PM

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.
Diplomatic correspondent Lazar Berman joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.
WATCH the full episode here:
Berman, just back in Israel from the United Nations General Assembly, discusses how Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 15th address to the hall on Thursday was in some ways a classic Bibi presentation — and in many ways not. We hear what was said and unsaid during the 40-minute speech.
More from The Daily Briefing
- September 25, 2026
Daily Briefing Sept. 25 - The PM's speech: Fiery rhetoric, inside and outside the UN
- September 24, 2026
Daily Briefing Sept. 24 - Did Israel just bar all Arab political parties from running? Not so fast
- September 23, 2026
Daily Briefing Sept. 23 - Religious Zionism party doubles down on judicial revolution
- September 22, 2026
Daily Briefing Sept. 22: Did muting Macklemore make his message louder?
- September 20, 2026
Daily Briefing Sept. 20 - IDF bolsters forces on all fronts ahead of Yom Kippur
A flurry of reports has come out in the past several weeks surrounding what the prime minister was briefed on ahead of the October 7, 2023, onslaught by Hamas on southern Israel, including a statement from former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant this morning. Berman unravels which seem credible and why.
Finally, Iran stood firm Sunday on its conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, after US President Donald Trump rejected its proposal. While the Iranian offer had created some optimism around the prospect of breaking the war stalemate, there’s one ToI analyst who has long said that nothing will change in the near future. Berman explains why.
Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.
For further reading:
What Netanyahu didn’t say at the UN was as telling as what he did
Days before Oct 7, PM ordered security forces to ‘minimize escalation’ in Gaza – report
Former PA minister details Sinwar’s pre-Oct. 7 warning to Israel of coming ‘earthquake’
Despite pre-Oct. 7 warnings, PM reportedly opposed strikes on Hamas leaders, feared harming Saudi peace talks
Iran vows not to back down after US rejects its Hormuz proposal
Trump rejects Iranian ceasefire proposal, reportedly plans to renew strikes after midterms
Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. Yitzhak Ledee filmed and edited this episode.
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