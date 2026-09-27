The Daily Briefing

The Daily Briefing

Daily Briefing Sept. 27 – The curious timing of the Oct. 7 allegations against the PM

Diplomatic correspondent Lazar Berman on what was said — and not — during Netanyahu’s 40-minute United Nations speech and what is happening — and not — in the Iran war

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Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Diplomatic correspondent Lazar Berman joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

Berman, just back in Israel from the United Nations General Assembly, discusses how Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 15th address to the hall on Thursday was in some ways a classic Bibi presentation — and in many ways not. We hear what was said and unsaid during the 40-minute speech.

More from The Daily Briefing

A flurry of reports has come out in the past several weeks surrounding what the prime minister was briefed on ahead of the October 7, 2023, onslaught by Hamas on southern Israel, including a statement from former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant this morning. Berman unravels which seem credible and why.

Finally, Iran stood firm Sunday on its conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, after US President Donald Trump rejected its proposal. While the Iranian offer had created some optimism around the prospect of breaking the war stalemate, there’s one ToI analyst who has long said that nothing will change in the near future. Berman explains why.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

What Netanyahu didn’t say at the UN was as telling as what he did

Days before Oct 7, PM ordered security forces to ‘minimize escalation’ in Gaza – report

Former PA minister details Sinwar’s pre-Oct. 7 warning to Israel of coming ‘earthquake’

Despite pre-Oct. 7 warnings, PM reportedly opposed strikes on Hamas leaders, feared harming Saudi peace talks

Iran vows not to back down after US rejects its Hormuz proposal

Trump rejects Iranian ceasefire proposal, reportedly plans to renew strikes after midterms

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple PodcastsSpotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. Yitzhak Ledee filmed and edited this episode.

Check out yesterday’s episode here:

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