Israelis in New York protest against North America premier of ‘NAZA’
Several dozen protesters demonstrate against the North American premiere of the documentary “NAZA” in New York City at an Israeli-led rally.
“NAZA” purports to show that the IDF used AI for Gaza targeting and accepted high numbers of civilian deaths as acceptable collateral damage in the early stages of the war. The IDF has denied the main claims of the film.
The film’s North American premiere takes place at Lincoln Center as part of the New York Film Festival.
The Israeli-American Council advocacy group leads the protest against the film.
Demonstrators hold Israeli and American flags, and placards showing images of Hamas’s October 2023 invasion of Israel.
“Learn the facts. Know the truth,” the signs say.
Organizers also park several vehicles with LED screens showing images of hostages who were held by terror groups in Gaza.
“Context is not censorship. It’s responsibility,” the trucks say, alongside messages about Israel’s measures meant to prevent civilian deaths in Gaza.
Critics have said “NAZA” omits context such as how other militaries handle collateral damage in urban war zones.
Two survivors of the Nova music festival massacre, Rom El-Hai and Shalev Bitton, joined the rally, along with Yunis Alkarnawi, a Bedouin Israeli who saved people from the festival.
US treasury secretary claims successes in sanctions campaign to isolate Iran
WASHINGTON — US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says that he had sent envoys around the world to pressure countries to economically isolate Iran, hailing new restrictions targeting the country’s airlines and banks.
“At my direction, teams were dispatched across the globe to engage with countries and demand action against the Iranian regime,” he says on X. “These efforts are delivering results.”
Following the launch of Operation Economic Outcast, @USTreasury imposed targeted financial measures against banks and aviation service providers. At my direction, teams were dispatched across the globe to engage with countries and demand action against the Iranian regime.
These…
— Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) September 26, 2026
Bessent notes that Turkey and Oman have halted incoming flights from private carrier Mahan Air, while the United Arab Emirates has stopped all flights by Iranian airlines.
Dubai, the UAE’s commercial hub, is a major destination for Iran’s carriers, with multiple daily flights, a large Iranian community and close business links.
Bessent also highlights new banking restrictions.
On Wednesday, the UAE central bank blocked transactions to and from Iran by branches of Iran’s Bank Melli, accusing it of violating laws on money laundering, terrorism and arms proliferation.
Last week, Turkey revoked the license of Iran’s Bank Mellat, a semi-private financial entity that has been subject to Western sanctions for years.
A Wall Street Journal article shared by Bessent says Jonathan Burke, the Treasury’s assistant secretary for terrorist financing, traveled across the Middle East and Europe over two weeks to push the plan to impose what Bessent called “economic D-Day” on Tehran.
US Treasury has held discussions with more than 50 countries, the Journal reports.
Bessent said on Monday that all Iranian airlines “will be shut down around the world.”
However, smaller Iranian carriers continue to operate international routes, particularly to China, which is refusing to yield to US pressure.
Report: Ex-guard for Hamas chief got UK citizenship before arrest for plotting terror attack on Jews in Europe
A former bodyguard for slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was granted asylum and citizenship in the United Kingdom before he was caught planning a terror attack targeting Jews in Europe in November, The UK Times reports.
A law enforcement source tells the outlet the man, identified only as Mr. X due to legal reasons, was an “essential” figure in the planned terror attack.
However, the report describes him as the son of a senior Hamas official. According to a Mossad statement in November, weapons seized as part of the operation to thwart the plot belonged to Hamas operative Muhammad Na’im, whose father is senior Gaza-based Hamas politburo official Basem Na’im.
According to The Times report, Mr. X was arrested in Egypt for operating an arms and gold smuggling tunnel into Gaza over a decade ago.
He then moved to the UK and was granted refugee status and eventual citizenship, living as an IT consultant in the suburbs of a large English city, even while his Hamas activities were public knowledge, The Times reports.
He was reportedly not a priority for British security services when he began planning the attack with other Hamas terrorists in Europe.
Mr. X was arrested in central London in November as part of a multinational effort, including the Mossad, to thwart the Hamas terror attack on Jewish community centers, Israeli diplomats and pro-Israel rallies in Germany or Austria last October, aimed to be on the two-year anniversary of the October 7 massacre, The Times reports.
He now faces extradition to Germany, according to the report.
A reported indictment says he filmed himself declaring the plans were on behalf of Hamas’s military wing, speaking to the camera while masked and armed, with a Hamas flag in the background.
Settlers filmed smashing cars during raid of Palestinian village as troops look on; no arrests made
Israeli settlers are filmed raiding the central West Bank village of al-Mughayyir during the Sabbath and smashing cars and hurling rocks at Palestinian locals, as Israeli security forces look on.
There are no reports of any arrests, which are rare in cases of settler violence against Palestinians, despite the phenomenon being a near-daily occurrence across the West Bank.
Masked Israeli settler terrorists attacked the village of Al-Mughayyir in the West Bank today, in front of and under the protection of the Israeli border police. pic.twitter.com/iUMr72HIex
— Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) September 26, 2026
Palestinian media reports that settlers also hurled rocks at an ambulance trying to reach al-Mughayyir, shattering its window.
The settlers also reportedly stolee agricultural equipment from the town.
مليشيات المستوطنين يعتدون على مركبة إسعاف بلدية #سلواد قرب قرية #المغير شمال شرق رام الله. pic.twitter.com/A9xSyJXZSK
— Newpress | نيو برس (@NewpressPs) September 26, 2026
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