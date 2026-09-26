US Congress received intel Saudis haven’t ruled out nuclear weapons program — report

Congress has reportedly received a classified assessment by the US intelligence community that Saudi Arabia has not dismissed the possibility of developing a nuclear weapons program.

Washington and Riyadh confirmed in July they had reached an agreement that could potentially provide the kingdom with uranium enrichment capability for its civilian nuclear program.

US lawmakers from both parties and Israeli officials have voiced deep concern over such a project due to fears Saudi Arabia could eventually convert it to develop nuclear weapons, though it doesn’t appear likely the Republican-controlled legislature will block its implementation.

According to a report in the Washington Post, a group of Democratic senators led by Massachusetts’ Ed Markey and Jeff Merkley of Oregon sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday warning of the departure from precedent, which may spark a process “that is all but certain to allow Riyadh to acquire the means to enrich uranium and possibly develop nuclear weapons.”

Merkley told the newspaper that the situation was “bogus as hell,” arguing that Saudi demands suggested its intentions for a nuclear program go beyond civilian use.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

“If they’ve given up the intent to develop a nuclear weapon, then they’d give up domestic enrichment and reprocessing power, right? They’d accept massive inspections from the IAEA,” he said, using the initials of the UN’s atomic watchdog.

Markey meanwhile linked his concerns to the ongoing war with Iran, with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman having previously warned that Riyadh will seek a nuclear bomb if Tehran does.

“It is very clear that as this war in Iran continues to unfold, that the Iranians are going to fiercely defend their ability to develop a nuclear weapons program, and as a result, any action that we take in Saudi Arabia will only further accelerate a fallout nuclear arms race in the region,” Markey said.

Advertisement

The letter from the Democratic senators also hit out at Trump administration officials who they said would benefit from the agreement.

“Jared Kushner, for example, accepted a $2 billion investment from a Saudi sovereign wealth fund after leaving the White House at the end of the first Trump Administration,” it reportedly says.

“Westinghouse Electric, meanwhile, stands to make tens of billions of dollars if this agreement moves forward. Westinghouse’s majority owner is closely associated with Newmark, the real estate firm run and owned in part by the sons of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.”

Riyadh did not respond directly to the Washington Post’s questions, instead relaying an earlier statement from its energy minister insisting that their plan was “peaceful.”

The US State Department said Washington “does not and will not support a Saudi nuclear weapon program,” and defended the decision. The Washington Post said a State Department assessment included in the classified documents was much more optimistic about the deal’s safeguards and the Saudi government’s promises.

The CIA also declined to comment.