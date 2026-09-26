Hitting back, Segalovitz says Eisenkot ‘won’t have a government without Ra’am’

Ra’am No. 2 Yoav Segalovitz hits back at Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot for declaring that the Islamist party won’t be part of his next government, accusing him of “folding in the face of Likud’s intimidation campaign.”

“Israel needs big change and true partnership through brave leadership. Eisenkot won’t have a government without Ra’am,” Segalovitz writes on X.