Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 26, 2026

Settlers filmed smashing cars during raid of Palestinian village as troops look on; no arrests made

Today, 12:54 am
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Israeli settlers are filmed raiding the central West Bank village of al-Mughayyir during the Sabbath and smashing cars and hurling rocks at Palestinian locals, as Israeli security forces look on.

There are no reports of any arrests, which are rare in cases of settler violence against Palestinians, despite the phenomenon being a near-daily occurrence across the West Bank.

Palestinian media reports that settlers also hurled rocks at an ambulance trying to reach al-Mughayyir, shattering its window.

The settlers also reportedly stolee agricultural equipment from the town.

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