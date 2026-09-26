Settlers filmed smashing cars during raid of Palestinian village as troops look on; no arrests made

Israeli settlers are filmed raiding the central West Bank village of al-Mughayyir during the Sabbath and smashing cars and hurling rocks at Palestinian locals, as Israeli security forces look on.

There are no reports of any arrests, which are rare in cases of settler violence against Palestinians, despite the phenomenon being a near-daily occurrence across the West Bank.

Masked Israeli settler terrorists attacked the village of Al-Mughayyir in the West Bank today, in front of and under the protection of the Israeli border police. pic.twitter.com/iUMr72HIex — Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) September 26, 2026

Palestinian media reports that settlers also hurled rocks at an ambulance trying to reach al-Mughayyir, shattering its window.

The settlers also reportedly stolee agricultural equipment from the town.

مليشيات المستوطنين يعتدون على مركبة إسعاف بلدية #سلواد قرب قرية #المغير شمال شرق رام الله. pic.twitter.com/A9xSyJXZSK — Newpress | نيو برس (@NewpressPs) September 26, 2026