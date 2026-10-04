Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 4, 2026

Report: Transportation Ministry’s security chief, charged with flight security, has 2nd job

Today, 7:57 pm
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The Transportation Ministry’s security chief, Avri Cohen, works a second job, Haaretz reports, amid scrutiny of the ministry’s conduct after the near-disaster of flydubai Flight 1073, whose Omani copilot attempted to crash it into the ground last week.

The report says Cohen, whose position includes oversight of foreign air crews, has his attention divided, as he sometimes moonlights as a “reserve security officer” for Israeli airlines at a foreign airport.

The paper notes that the work is entirely separate from Cohen’s work at the ministry and he is paid for it separately.

The revelations raises questions about Cohen’s focus on his job, which recent days have shown is critical for Israelis’ security.

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