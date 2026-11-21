A tanker sailing outbound through the Strait of Hormuz was hit on its stern by an unidentified projectile about 11 nautical miles north of Oman’s Khasab, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) says.

No injuries were reported, while the environmental impact of the incident was unknown, UKMTO says.

Khasab lies on Oman’s Musandam Peninsula at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway that carried nearly one-fifth of global crude oil supplies before the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Shipping through the strait has been disrupted since Iran moved to close the waterway following the eruption of the conflict on February 28.