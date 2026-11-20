Reuters — Jeffrey Epstein wanted to satisfy a whim. An interior designer had urged the American financier to paint part of his Manhattan townhouse the same color as the famous mauve room inside St. Petersburg’s renowned Alexander Palace. Epstein wanted to see the room for himself.

So, in November 2002, he flew to Russia on his private jet along with British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and French fashion model scout Jean-Luc Brunel, according to two people familiar with the trip, flight records released by the US Department of Justice and a French prosecutors’ report.

During a layover in Moscow, Epstein, Maxwell and Brunel hopped into bulletproof cars with armed bodyguards to go party at a restaurant with Maxwell’s friend Umar Dzhabrailov, a wealthy Chechen businessman. Afterward, the people said, Epstein told the chauffeur to drive along Tverskaya Street so he could see the prostitutes who lined part of the avenue at night.

Flight records have previously established that Epstein traveled to Russia in 2002, on one of only two known visits he made to the country. But the two people familiar with the trip provided the first account of why he went there and how the journey signaled a deepening engagement with Russia. What began as an obsession with young Russian women and girls evolved into a broader effort to cultivate oligarchs and senior Kremlin officials, and secure a meeting with President Vladimir Putin himself, Reuters found.

Since his death, Epstein has remained a focus of congressional inquiries, court battles and intense public interest. A year after the US Congress forced the Trump administration to release documents from the government’s investigations of him, questions persist about his personal relationships with US President Donald Trump and other powerful figures. Epstein’s victims and the lawyers representing them continue to seek accountability for his abuse and trafficking of women and girls, even as some face public attacks for speaking out, as Reuters previously reported. Calls for the US Justice Department to release more files continue, while investigations connected to Epstein’s activities continue in several countries, including Britain and Norway.

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Yet significant questions remain unanswered about Epstein’s life and trafficking operation – especially his connections to Russia. A lack of hard facts has triggered conjecture and conspiracy theories, including speculation that Epstein had ties to Soviet or Russian intelligence, perhaps through the late Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell’s father, a British media mogul and suspected triple agent linked to British, Russian and Israeli intelligence.

“Much about Epstein remains unknown,” US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat, said in a speech in March. “And over and over, it touches Russia.”

Reuters found no evidence that Epstein worked for Russian intelligence, acted on behalf of the Russian government or succeeded in meeting with Putin. Reporters interviewed more than two dozen people familiar with Epstein’s ties to Russia, including nine who knew him personally, and reviewed hundreds of pages of US Justice Department records, flight logs, court filings and emails. Putin’s office didn’t respond to requests for comment on Epstein.

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Epstein’s early interest was largely predatory: recruiting women and underage girls to the US through modeling networks and promises of opportunity. Reuters identified at least 17 women from the former Soviet Union who were drawn into Epstein’s sex-trafficking network, including three of the hundreds who have sought justice for his abuse and exploitation.

But after pleading guilty in 2008 in Florida to prostitution charges, including soliciting an underage girl, and spending 13 months in jail, Epstein increasingly saw Russia as a pathway back into elite society, Reuters found. He went on to cultivate Russian connections as he sought to rebuild his standing while continuing to recruit women for sex.

US Justice Department records show Epstein held Russian visas for much of the period between 2002 and 2019, when he was arrested on federal sex-trafficking charges involving minors and later died in a Manhattan jail at the age of 66. The first of his two known trips to Russia came in 1998, when he visited Sarov, a military-industrial city whose activities were so secret that for decades it didn’t appear on public maps.

The 2002 St. Petersburg visit was his second. On that trip, the group went to Catherine Palace, a former imperial residence that Putin had used to host his US counterpart, George W. Bush, for a bilateral meeting two days earlier. Reuters could not determine if Epstein ultimately went to what’s known as the “Mauve Room” or “Lilac Room” inside the nearby Alexander Palace. His high-profile interior designer, Alberto Pinto, had recommended visiting it.

Documenting Epstein’s relationship with Russia is complicated by a simple fact: many of the central characters are dead.

Epstein’s death in August 2019 was ruled a suicide, as was Brunel’s death inside a Paris jail cell in 2022. In March this year, weeks after Dzhabrailov’s name surfaced in the Epstein files, the Russian-Chechen businessman was found with a fatal gunshot wound to his head in his luxury Moscow apartment. Russian state media quoted police sources describing the death as a suspected suicide. Relatives of Epstein and Dzhabrailov have disputed the suicide assessments but no conclusive evidence of foul play has surfaced.

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Maxwell is serving a 20-year federal prison sentence in Texas for helping Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls after pleading not guilty and being convicted at trial. In an interview with US Justice Department officials last year, she said she could “categorically” attest that Epstein and her father, Robert Maxwell, never met. Her brother, Ian Maxwell, separately told Reuters that, to the best of his knowledge and belief, the two men never crossed paths.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer declined to comment for this article. In August, a US judge rejected her bid to throw out her conviction and sentence, finding her claims that her rights were violated meritless. She has since filed a motion requesting the court to reconsider.

Despite rarely visiting Russia, Epstein increasingly sought to draw Russian figures into the elite social and professional networks he had spent years cultivating in finance, science, fashion and the arts. From New York, Palm Beach and his private island in the US Virgin Islands, he built relationships that stretched deep into the Russian-speaking world. But the ultimate prize – a meeting with Putin – appeared to elude him.

Russian women and girls

Epstein’s embrace of Russia began with its young models.

When the Berlin Wall fell in November 1989, and with the Soviet Union starting to open up, Western scouts descended on a vast territory stretching from Prague to Vladivostok in search of new modeling talent.

Among them was French fashion scout Brunel, who worked for Paris-based modeling agency Karin Models. He crisscrossed Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union to recruit girls and young women and bring them to Paris, where US agencies selected talent for the North American market, said Joey Hunter, an American modeling agent who knew Epstein and Brunel.

In September 1991, Brunel hosted a party at his Paris apartment on the upscale Avenue Hoche, said Thysia Huisman, a former model and party guest. She had come from the Netherlands hoping Brunel would help launch her modeling career. Other guests included businessmen, notably from Saudi Arabia, and models from Czechoslovakia, Yugoslavia and Russia, Huisman told Reuters.

One Russian girl, who appeared to be in her early teens, spent much of the evening on Epstein’s lap, Huisman said. At the time, Huisman knew him only as “Jeffrey,” the name Brunel used. She later recognized him from media coverage as Epstein. The girl told Huisman that Brunel had paid for her ticket to Paris and promised to make her a supermodel.

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What struck Huisman most was the girl’s age. “It was creepy,” she recalled. “The girl said modeling work was not good, but ‘Jeffrey takes care of me.’ Also creepy was that I was 18, and the girl was clearly a lot younger than me.”

Reuters could not independently confirm the party or the identity and age of the Russian girl.

In a 2019 criminal complaint, Huisman accused Brunel of drugging and raping her about a week after the party. Under questioning by French investigators before his death, Brunel denied wrongdoing. He said he first met Epstein on a flight between New York and the French Riviera but didn’t say when that happened, noting that he was “not very good with dates,” according to the French prosecutors’ report. Brunel died while still under investigation and before prosecutors had decided whether to bring him to trial.

Reuters couldn’t independently establish when the two men first met. French prosecutors’ records show Brunel described Epstein as a friend and said he traveled in the financier’s jet and visited Little St. James, his private island in the US Virgin Islands.

In December 1991, the Soviet Union collapsed. By then, Epstein had amassed millions of dollars from advising Les Wexner, the billionaire retail executive behind the Victoria’s Secret lingerie brand. By the mid-1990s, Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse was a hub for celebrities, billionaires and prominent political figures.

A spokesperson for Wexner declined to comment. Wexner has repeatedly denied any knowledge of Epstein’s abuse of women and girls, telling the US House Oversight Committee in February 2026 that he was “duped by a world-class con man.”

Epstein was often seen with Russian models and young women. Two managers who worked in the fashion industry and knew the financier recalled the name of one of them: Anna Malova.

In 1993, when she was 22, Malova was a runner-up in the Miss Russia contest in Moscow. She emerged on the US modeling scene in 1996 after competing in the American Dream Calendar pageant in the Bahamas, according to a photograph and two models who also took part. The pageant was a partnership between Trump – who was then a major player in the beauty-contest industry – and businessman George Houraney. Epstein was a regular member of the judging panel and often sat beside Trump, Houraney told Reuters.

Two years later, in 1998, Brunel brought Malova to Karin’s New York office where Hunter, the modeling agent, said Malova signed a contract. Flight records from February 1999 show Malova flew in the financier’s jet from the Caribbean to Palm Beach alongside guests including Maxwell and Britain’s Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor – then known as Prince Andrew.

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Malova and a lawyer for Mountbatten-Windsor did not respond to requests for comment. The former prince was stripped of his royal status in 2025 over his ties to the financier. He has denied participating in sex crimes. Karin’s current manager in Paris, Ruth Malka, did not respond to requests for comment, but has said the agency cut ties with Brunel in the early 2000s.

Malova’s path into Epstein’s orbit reflected a pattern that would recur throughout his dealings with Russia: young women were introduced through modeling agencies and beauty pageant networks, then drawn into a circle of wealthy and influential men that overlapped with Little St. James, where US federal prosecutors said Epstein trafficked and abused women and girls.

Visit to Sarov

Epstein’s first known trip to Russia, in April 1998, took him to Sarov, the secretive “closed city” where the Soviet Union developed much of its nuclear weapons program. He joined a visit led by Nathan Myhrvold, then a senior executive at US software giant Microsoft, who was touring several cities in search of low-cost software development opportunities, according to an account published that year in the “Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists,” an academic journal.

Myhrvold, who did not respond to messages seeking comment, has denied being involved in Epstein’s criminal activities or ever knowing about them.

The trip has drawn speculation because of Sarov’s role in the Soviet nuclear program. Yet little has previously been reported about what Epstein actually did during his brief stay there.

Esther Dyson, an investor and Russian-speaking tech journalist who accompanied Myhrvold as his guide, recalled touring the former home of Soviet physicist Andrei Sakharov with Epstein and hearing the financier ask a Russian scientist when he had last been paid. Dyson told Reuters it was never clear to her why Epstein joined the visit, though it appeared he only came to meet Myhrvold and tour the city.

It was one of only two known trips Epstein made to Russia. But many of his ties to the country were cultivated elsewhere, often in glamorous settings frequented by the global elite.

In May 2001, Epstein and Maxwell attended a party on a yacht in St. Tropez, a magnet for celebrities on the French Riviera, to celebrate the birthday of British supermodel Naomi Campbell. At the party, Epstein and Maxwell met Dzhabrailov, the wealthy Russian-Chechen who would host Epstein and Maxwell over dinner in Moscow a year later, according to a person who attended the yacht party.

Dzhabrailov shared Epstein’s interest in models and beauty pageants, regularly sponsoring contests and surrounding himself with women, according to people who knew him. Shortly before his death in March, Dzhabrailov described Maxwell in a social-media video as his “soulmate.”

Also present at the St. Tropez party was Virginia Giuffre, then 17 years old, according to a photograph taken at the party. Giuffre’s lawyers later said Maxwell had recruited her the previous year, in 2000, while the teen worked as a spa attendant at Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach. Trump and Epstein, who socialized for years, were photographed there with Maxwell that same year.

Maxwell gave a different account. In a 2011 statement later made public in Giuffre’s defamation case against her, Maxwell said Giuffre had told her she was 18. The lawsuit was settled confidentially in 2017, shortly before trial.

Giuffre later accused Epstein of trafficking her to powerful men, including Mountbatten-Windsor. She died by suicide last year. In a statement, White House spokesperson Lauren Bis told Reuters that Trump has been “totally exonerated” on matters involving Epstein. She pointed to a previous White House statement that Trump eventually barred Epstein from Mar-a-Lago because he considered him “a creep.”

A lawyer for Campbell said she had no knowledge of Epstein’s criminal conduct until his arrest in 2019.

The Russian pipeline

Epstein’s pipeline of Russian women expanded in 2003, when Brunel opened a Miami modeling agency called Karin Models of America. He renamed it MC2 Models Management two years later. During questioning by French investigators, Brunel said Epstein guaranteed a $300,000 loan to the agency, which was later repaid. Reuters couldn’t independently verify the source or repayment of the loan.

MC2 recruited heavily in Russia and often provided documents for Russian models to travel to the US, while Epstein made apartments available for their housing, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Among the Russian women recruited by MC2 was Svetlana Pozhidaeva. The aspiring model said she met Epstein in Paris in 2008, when she was about 23, and moved to the US the following year after he promised to help her secure a modeling contract with Victoria’s Secret, the lingerie company.

She signed with MC2 and the following year became one of Epstein’s personal assistants. In an interview with Reuters, Pozhidaeva said Epstein sometimes gave her Russia-related assignments, including searching for an apartment for him in Moscow – an idea he toyed with, files show, but never carried through. Her main role, however, was massaging Epstein, who routinely sexually abused her, she said.

Within months of being hired, Pozhidaeva said Epstein had entrapped her. Her visa was sponsored by MC2 and her apartment was provided by Epstein. She had no bank account. And her expenses, including healthcare, were covered by Epstein but recorded against her as debt.

Pozhidaeva said she developed an eating disorder because Epstein pressured her about her weight. She slowly became “a shell of myself,” she told Reuters. She also feared the financier had political connections, including in Russia, that might allow him to hurt her or her family if she fled, she said.

At one point, Epstein promised to help Pozhidaeva secure a diplomatic job in New York, but the position never materialized. Instead, she said, he encouraged her to take photographs of herself at the United Nations in Geneva and post them online to create the impression of having such a role. She followed his instructions, she said.

Jeff Fuller, the top manager at MC2 at the time, didn’t respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. Florida corporate records show the Miami agency was dissolved in 2019. A similarly named agency in Israel, MC2 Model Management, said it had no formal business ties to the Miami company.

Epstein’s network in the former Soviet Union also became a source of introductions to other women. Reuters found that at least nine women from the region, most of them Russians, recommended friends or acquaintances to the financier over the final decade of his life. In a 2013 email, one woman offered to introduce Epstein to three girls she described as attractive and intelligent, while cautioning him not to involve her if he intended to “play” with them.

The woman’s lawyer declined to comment and requested that Reuters not name the woman because she has been formally identified as an Epstein victim in US federal proceedings. Reuters could not independently confirm that claim.

‘Tell Putin he’d benefit’

By late 2009, while serving a year of home detention at his Palm Beach residence, Epstein’s efforts to build relationships with Russian elites intensified. When he encountered wealthy Russians, a person who witnessed such meetings said, he often presented himself as a financial whiz who could help them.

Those he corresponded with included Vladislav Doronin, the Russian real-estate tycoon who was then in a relationship with British supermodel Campbell.

In the spring of 2010, according to emails released by the Justice Department, Doronin’s office invited Epstein to a Moscow charity event hosted by Campbell. Epstein did not attend, said a person familiar with the event’s organization.

His home detention ended that July, and later that year he hosted Doronin for dinner at his New York townhouse. Emails show Doronin thanking Epstein for the dinner and the financier giving the Russian tycoon his views on a multimillion-dollar real-estate project in Moscow. Through a spokesperson, Doronin declined to comment.

Epstein also pursued ties to metals billionaire Oleg Deripaska. In 2010, one of Epstein’s assistants sought a meeting through a contact provided by former British cabinet minister Peter Mandelson, according to emails released by the Justice Department. Reuters could not determine whether Epstein and Deripaska met. Two people who knew Epstein said he later exaggerated the extent of his connection with Deripaska. Mandelson’s lawyer and Deripaska’s office didn’t respond to messages seeking comment.

In September 2011, Epstein was planning a trip to Russia that included meetings with a modeling scout and a scientific academy, according to emails released by the US Justice Department. In one email chain, an Epstein staff member noted that Epstein’s Russian bodyguard, Igor Zinoviev, had said the financier also had an appointment with Putin.

The trip was ultimately canceled, according to the emails and a person who had helped organize it. Three people who knew Epstein said they did not believe any meeting with Putin had actually been scheduled. “It was a charade,” one person familiar with the episode said. Zinoviev did not respond to requests for comment.

While in Paris in 2014, Epstein met a man who would become his principal point of contact with Russian official circles, interviews and records reviewed by Reuters show. Sergey Belyakov was the Russian vice minister of economy and an organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russia’s equivalent of the annual Davos gathering.

Over the following years, Epstein and Belyakov kept in close contact, their emails show. During a dinner at his Manhattan townhouse in April 2015, he introduced Belyakov to Ehud Barak, the former Israeli prime minister. Soon afterward, Epstein asked Barak to encourage Belyakov to promote him to Russian leaders.

“I suggest you send (Belyakov) a note,” Epstein wrote, “that states that you think Putin and his advisors would benefit from spending some time with Jeffrey to discuss markets, currency and the financial system in the new world of zero interest rates.”

Barak didn’t pass on the message, a person familiar with the matter said. Belyakov did not respond to a request for comment.

Epstein also used intermediaries such as Mandelson to help arrange meetings with Putin, apparently with no success.

Epstein made one of his last efforts to cultivate high-level contacts in Russia through an Emirati businessman, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, the longtime chairman of multinational logistics company DP World.

Their relationship dated back to at least 2005, the Epstein files show.

“Dear sultan,” reads a message from Epstein’s office to Bin Sulayem in January that year. “Jeffrey is wondering what time you would like your massage today in New York.”

Also in 2005, the Emirati businessman attended a Victoria’s Secret fashion show in New York. A photo of the event showed Bin Sulayem and Epstein sitting next to each other in one of the front rows.

In September 2015, Bin Sulayem traveled to Russia to meet with Putin and discuss opportunities to manage the country’s ports, according to an official Emirati government press release. Subjected to growing Western sanctions after annexing the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, Russia was eager to open new maritime trade routes.

As Bin Sulayem pursued talks with Russia, Epstein asked him to help find a job for the brother of his assistant, Svetlana Pozhidaeva. “We are going to interview him,” Bin Sulayem replied in a 2017 email, though the position never materialized.

Bin Sulayem resigned from DP World in February after his relationship with Epstein became public. Contacted by Reuters, Bin Sulayem hung up when the subject of this article was explained to him. An aide didn’t reply to a message seeking comment. DP World did not respond to a request for comment.

Epstein’s courtship of Russia didn’t lead to any big business deals or real influence in the country. A person who knew both Putin and Epstein expressed confidence the two men never met. But the financier left behind a trail of Russian women still seeking justice for his abuse and exploitation.

Another lasting legacy of Epstein’s connection to Russia could be found in New York, where the financier returned after his 2002 trip to St. Petersburg. Photographs show that the walls of the main staircase in his Manhattan townhouse are a similar color to the Mauve Room in the St. Petersburg palace.