An unarmed Palestinian man was shot dead by the civilian security coordinator for the West Bank settlement of Beit El this evening, in an incident that is under further review by the military.

The IDF says that members of Beit El’s civil defense squad and soldiers were dispatched to the settlement this evening after two Palestinian suspects were seen approaching the area.

“Upon the arrival of the community security coordinator at the scene, he fired into the air and then at one of the suspects. As a result, one of the suspects was killed,” the army says.

The slain Palestinian is identified as Hamza Masoud Salim Abdo, 42, according to the Palestinian Authority’s Wafa news agency. The Israeli army later handed over his body to Palestinian authorities, Wafa reports.

The IDF says the second suspect was apprehended and taken for questioning. He is named by Wafa as Firas Fares Samad, 36.

There is no indication that either of the men were armed.

The IDF says the incident is being investigated, and its findings will be “submitted to the relevant authorities to decide on whether further examination of the incident is warranted.”

الهيئة العامة للشؤون المدنية : طواقمنا في محافظة رام الله والبيرة تستلم الان جثمان حمزة مسعود سليم عبدو من مدينة البيرة ، والذي ارتقى مساء الجمعة تمهيداً لمواراته الثرى وفق الترتيبات التي تقررها عائلته وذويه https://t.co/CoHBPeabgD pic.twitter.com/0dAQKAS4L9 — وكالة قدس نت للأنباء (@qudsnet) November 20, 2026