US President Donald Trump has privately vented frustration at Vice President JD Vance for declaring that the Iran war was to blame for the overwhelming Republican losses in this month’s midterm elections, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the president’s comments, NYT said Trump has told aides that Vance should have also made the point that launching the war was the right thing to do, even if it came at a steep political cost.

Trump has said as much publicly in the aftermath of the election.

“He was right. Other than one thing. He should have made one other statement, which I think is very important. If you had it to do again, would you do it again? The answer is yes,” Trump told reporters earlier this month. “This, historically, will go down as one of the best things we ever did because if [Iran] ever had a nuclear weapon, they would blow up the world… Because they’re crazy.”

Trump has claimed that launching the war with Israel in February was necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, even though he claimed that he had completely destroyed Iran’s nuclear program in the previous war the US and Israel fought against Iran in June 2025.

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Last week — amid reports that Vance was trying to relaunch direct talks with Iranian officials on a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict — Trump announced that he was directing his vice president to focus “his complete and total attention” on domestic anti-fraud efforts and not negotiations with Tehran.

NYT reported that Trump has been voicing frustration with Vance while at the same time heaping praise on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has defended the war. The president has suggested Rubio could be a strong presidential contender.

Rubio has asserted that he will not run if Vance decides to do so, but the vice president has reportedly been rethinking the idea after the Republicans’ midterm losses.