Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Tuesday instructed the caretaker government to halt the process of issuing tenders for construction in the E1 settlement in the West Bank until a new government is formed, in a decision announced hours after Britain imposed sanctions on Israeli construction firms and warned again moving forward with the controversial project.

Hebrew media outlets reported the decision to halt the tender process followed legal discussions, in which it was determined that the limits imposed on the abilities of a caretaker government apply in this instance as well, meaning it does not have the power to advance construction on the E1 project.

The deadline for companies to submit tender bids to build 1,234 housing units was originally this Thursday, but it has now been delayed at least until a new government is sworn in.

The E1 plan is a settlement project that would bisect the West Bank, cutting off territorial contiguity between key Palestinian population centers, including Ramallah, East Jerusalem and Bethlehem. The Palestinians and many Western governments say the project would effectively torpedo the possibility of a contiguous Palestinian state in the West Bank.

The Israeli anti-settlement group Peace Now welcomed the attorney general’s decision to halt the tenders as “an important step” but urged the next government to cancel the E1 project altogether.

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“A government that has lost an election has no mandate to use its final days in power to advance destructive measures that endanger Israel’s future and its international standing,” the organization said. “Construction in E1 could extinguish the possibility of a two-state solution and drag Israel into a severe diplomatic crisis and international sanctions.”

“The attorney general’s decision is an important step, but the fight is not yet over,” it added. “The next government must definitively cancel this dangerous tender, halt the policy of annexation, and preserve the prospect of a two-state solution.”

The Ma’ale Adumim Municaplity condemned Baharav-Miara’s decision, saying it planned to file an appeal with the High Court of Justice.

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“It appears that political considerations are guiding the legal advice more than legal considerations,” said the settlement’s Mayor Guy Yifrach, who also protested the attorney general’s decision in September to postpone the tender process until after Israelis went to the polls on October 27 over concerns the campaign could be used for engineering.

The E1 plan was given final approval in August 2025 after years of delays, largely caused by vehement objections from the international community, including the US.

The European Union’s diplomatic service condemned in August Israel’s move to issue tenders for the E1 project, warning that the planned construction would “divide the West Bank in two, isolating East Jerusalem” and further undermine “the viability of a two-state solution.”

Members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition have promoted the project as a means of strengthening Israeli control in the area between Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim, with far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich hailing it as a “significant step that practically erases the two-state delusion.”

Israel threatens response to UK sanctions

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar vowed Israel would hit back against the new British sanctions, which also targeted an activist group that prevents the delivery of aid to Gaza.

“Israel views with the utmost gravity the additional sanctions announced today by the British Labour government,” said Sa’ar on X, calling it “a hostile act targeting private, law-abiding companies.”

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Israel will not change its policies, he pledged. “On the contrary, we will consider new ways to strengthen Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and will act to protect those involved in developing and building the Land of Israel,” said Sa’ar.

He blasted the Labour government’s failure to take action against the Palestinian Authority for what he said was incitement, encouraging terrorism and illegal construction.

“Israel will respond to the British government’s actions with countermeasures,” said Sa’ar. “A wide range of possible responses is currently under consideration.”

The chairman of the Israeli Building Center meanwhile warned the sanctions would have far-reaching consequences for the entire construction industry.

Such sanctions could discourage international companies, investors and financial institutions from doing business with Israeli companies, Eran Roll said in a statement. He called on the country’s political leadership to work to have these sanctions lifted “as soon as possible.”

“The construction industry is a key engine of economic growth, and the Israeli government must act decisively vis-à-vis the UK to protect our companies and their right to operate without discrimination or political pressure,” Rolls said.

“This is a blow to Israeli construction companies, patriotic companies that are building the State of Israel from north to south.”