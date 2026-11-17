ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish authorities raided the headquarters of one of the country’s last major opposition-aligned television stations on Tuesday, detaining several executives and appointing trustees to manage operations in a move critics described as the latest step in a crackdown on independent media.

The predawn raid against Sozcu TV came just weeks after trustees similarly took control of another opposition-leaning news channel, Halk TV, in an alleged corruption investigation that critics said was politically motivated.

Press freedoms in Turkey have steadily eroded during the more than two decades that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been in power, and a majority of media outlets are either under government control or aligned with it. The country ranks 163rd out of 180 countries in the Reporters Without Borders’ world press freedom index.

A statement from the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s office said the move against Sozcu TV was part of an investigation into the channel’s alleged violation of Turkey’s anti-terror financing laws and suspected links to a network that was led by the late US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

The cleric, who died in 2024, was accused by Turkey of orchestrating a failed military coup in 2016 and his network of supporters has been branded a terrorist organization. Gulen had denied the accusations.

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The prosecutors’ office cited suspicion that Sozcu TV and other media outlets linked to its owner, Burak Akbay, were being financed by overseas accounts.

Tuesday’s raid follows a widening crackdown on the opposition, with dozens of mayors from the main opposition party arrested on corruption charges since 2024, including former Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. The popular politician was widely regarded as a possible challenger to Erdogan.

The government denies any involvement in legal moves against the opposition, insisting that Turkey’s courts operate independently.

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The action against Sozcu TV drew condemnation from opposition parties and media groups. Some critics linked the decision to impose a trusteeship to the channel devoting extensive coverage to an investment fund scandal that led to the resignation and subsequent arrest of a senior member of Erdogan’s ruling party.

Main opposition New Party leader Ozgur Ozel accused Erdogan’s government of intolerance toward “even the smallest criticism or a single inconvenient truth being heard.”

He vowed not to “surrender to these would-be dictators.”

Musavat Dervisoglu, the leader of the center-right opposition Good Party, described the move as “an overt assault on democracy, the rule of law, the sense of justice, and the public’s right to be informed.”

“Turkey will speak, and the voice of the truth cannot be silenced!” he wrote on X.

In a joint statement, Turkish journalism associations expressed solidarity with Sozcu TV journalists and called for the decision to appoint trustees to be reversed.

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“Following Halk TV, the appointment of trustees to Sozcu shows that the media climate in Turkey has entered a dark winter,” the statement read.

On Tuesday, Sozcu TV’s regular early morning news program was replaced by a recorded discussion about longevity.

Other television stations, including HaberTurk and Tele1, have similarly been placed under trusteeship.