Third US aircraft carrier said to arrive in Mideast as Washington shores up troops

1:43 am

Algeria threatens to take action against drug smuggling amid tensions with Morocco

By AFP

ALGIERS, Algeria — Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune threatens to take action against drugs at “the source” amid longstanding accusations by Algiers that neighboring Morocco was behind drug trafficking into the country.

Tebboune does not name Morocco in an address at the Algerian Supreme Court, but Algiers has often blamed Morocco as being the source of drugs trafficked through their shared border.

“It’s a war declared against Algeria, and when there’s war the army is of course at the front line,” Tebboune says. “If necessary, we can go further, even to the source of the drugs’ production, in legitimate self-defense.”

On Thursday, authorities said they destroyed nearly 10 tonnes of recently seized cannabis resin as well as 33 million psychotropic pills, although it remained unclear where the drugs had come from.

Relations between Algeria and Morocco have been tense since Algiers severed diplomatic ties in 2021.

Last month, Tebboune also said drug trafficking into Algeria was part of a “hybrid war” waged by “saboteurs,” although he again did not name any actors.

The Algerian Defence Ministry regularly announces the confiscation of large amounts of drugs, with statements often saying they came from Morocco.

1:36 am

Prince Harry meets wounded troops in visit to Ukraine over weekend

By Reuters
Britain’s Prince Harry (L) meets Ukrainian war veterans at the Superhumans Center, a specialized medical, prosthetics, and rehabilitation facility in Lviv, Ukraine, November 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, Pool)
Britain’s Prince Harry (L) meets Ukrainian war veterans at the Superhumans Center, a specialized medical, prosthetics, and rehabilitation facility in Lviv, Ukraine, November 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, Pool)

LONDON — Britain’s Prince Harry met soldiers wounded in action during a two-day visit to Ukraine, expressing confidence that it could win the war against Russia and pledging to bring his Invictus Games to the country once there was peace.

On his fourth visit to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in 2022, Harry visited Lviv in the west of the country and spoke at a conference for medics organised by Superhumans, a specialist clinic for those injured in war.

“You’re going to win the war and then you’re going to be set up for success,” he told the conference on Saturday, in comments only reportable after he left Ukraine for security reasons.

At another event, Harry watched wheelchair rugby players practise in preparation for next year’s Invictus Games, a tournament for military members and veterans which the prince founded while he was still in the army in 2014.

Ukraine is planning to send 60 competitors to next year’s games in the English city of Birmingham and Harry, who is King Charles’ younger son, told the wounded veterans that he hoped Ukraine would also be able to host the games at some point.

“When the war is over and when Ukraine wins, we will be ready to support you in holding an Invictus Games,” he said.

By convention, the British royal family avoids commenting on political matters, although King Charles and other senior royals ​have regularly voiced their support for Ukraine.

Harry, who is no longer a working royal, has been more outspoken on the topic than others in his family, using a speech during a visit earlier this year to implore Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war and to urge more action by the US.

1:33 am

Third US aircraft carrier said to arrive in Mideast as Washington shores up troops

The USS Roosevelt has arrived in the Middle East, Axios and Channel 12 reporter Barak Ravid reports, citing a US official.

It marks an unusually high US naval presence of more than 20,000 sailors and Marines and hundreds of aircraft. It comes as the war with Iran stretches past seven months. The US Navy previously had three carriers in the Middle East in April — for the first time since 2003.

The USS George H.W. Bush and the USS George Washington are there now, along with the USS Boxer amphibious readiness group. The Pacific-based Washington had moved to the Middle East to relieve the long-deployed USS Abraham Lincoln.

AP contributed to this report.

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12:35 am

Man shot by police in central town dies of wounds

An assailant who was shot by police after drawing a knife at them has died of his wounds, in the central Arab town of Zemer, police say.

The officers had rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call from an informant, who reported that the suspect, his relative, was “going wild” in his home, police say.

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