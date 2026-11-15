Algeria threatens to take action against drug smuggling amid tensions with Morocco

ALGIERS, Algeria — Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune threatens to take action against drugs at “the source” amid longstanding accusations by Algiers that neighboring Morocco was behind drug trafficking into the country.

Tebboune does not name Morocco in an address at the Algerian Supreme Court, but Algiers has often blamed Morocco as being the source of drugs trafficked through their shared border.

“It’s a war declared against Algeria, and when there’s war the army is of course at the front line,” Tebboune says. “If necessary, we can go further, even to the source of the drugs’ production, in legitimate self-defense.”

On Thursday, authorities said they destroyed nearly 10 tonnes of recently seized cannabis resin as well as 33 million psychotropic pills, although it remained unclear where the drugs had come from.

Relations between Algeria and Morocco have been tense since Algiers severed diplomatic ties in 2021.

Last month, Tebboune also said drug trafficking into Algeria was part of a “hybrid war” waged by “saboteurs,” although he again did not name any actors.

The Algerian Defence Ministry regularly announces the confiscation of large amounts of drugs, with statements often saying they came from Morocco.