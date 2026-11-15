Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026

Prince Harry meets wounded troops in visit to Ukraine over weekend

By Reuters Today, 1:36 am
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Britain’s Prince Harry (L) meets Ukrainian war veterans at the Superhumans Center, a specialized medical, prosthetics, and rehabilitation facility in Lviv, Ukraine, November 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, Pool)
Britain’s Prince Harry (L) meets Ukrainian war veterans at the Superhumans Center, a specialized medical, prosthetics, and rehabilitation facility in Lviv, Ukraine, November 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, Pool)

LONDON — Britain’s Prince Harry met soldiers wounded in action during a two-day visit to Ukraine, expressing confidence that it could win the war against Russia and pledging to bring his Invictus Games to the country once there was peace.

On his fourth visit to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in 2022, Harry visited Lviv in the west of the country and spoke at a conference for medics organised by Superhumans, a specialist clinic for those injured in war.

“You’re going to win the war and then you’re going to be set up for success,” he told the conference on Saturday, in comments only reportable after he left Ukraine for security reasons.

At another event, Harry watched wheelchair rugby players practise in preparation for next year’s Invictus Games, a tournament for military members and veterans which the prince founded while he was still in the army in 2014.

Ukraine is planning to send 60 competitors to next year’s games in the English city of Birmingham and Harry, who is King Charles’ younger son, told the wounded veterans that he hoped Ukraine would also be able to host the games at some point.

“When the war is over and when Ukraine wins, we will be ready to support you in holding an Invictus Games,” he said.

By convention, the British royal family avoids commenting on political matters, although King Charles and other senior royals ​have regularly voiced their support for Ukraine.

Harry, who is no longer a working royal, has been more outspoken on the topic than others in his family, using a speech during a visit earlier this year to implore Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war and to urge more action by the US.

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