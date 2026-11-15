Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 15, 2026
Police: Officers shoot, critically wound informant’s knife-wielding relative
Police say officers shot and critically wounded an assailant who drew a knife at them at the home of an informant in the central Arab town of Zemer a short while ago.
The officers had rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call from the informant, who reported that the suspect, his relative, was “going wild” there, police say.
Separately, police say they are investigating a shooting earlier this evening on Haifa’s Yad LaBanim Street that left a man seriously wounded.
The shooting was “apparently criminal” in nature, rather than nationalist, police say.
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